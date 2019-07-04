By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream Block 1L

4(4)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.10/100ml
One slice
  • Energy308kJ 73kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 641kJ / 152kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream.
  • Traditional vanilla ice cream is loved by the whole family. The perfect accompaniment to your favourite dessert or have fun personalising your portion by adding sprinkles, sauces and fruit
  • Smooth vanilla flavour ice cream shaped for easy slicing
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Partially Reconstituted Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (48g)
Energy641kJ / 152kcal308kJ / 73kcal
Fat5.2g2.5g
Saturates3.2g1.5g
Carbohydrate24.0g11.5g
Sugars15.8g7.6g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein2.1g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

wet puddle

1 stars

There is no subsatnce to it, take it out of the freezer and cut a slice of it and it has defrosted. not nice at all as there is no flavour to it or substance. I would hope for it to stay as a slice at least untill I get to the table but withib a two minutes it has become a puddle

really tasty

5 stars

i think its the best ice cream ive tasted for years

Where has my ice cream gone???

5 stars

I really like this block ice cream. It is much more convenient for my upright freezer and fits in the drawers much better than the boxes. I hope you have it back in stock soon.

We were so pleased to find ice cream in a cardboar

4 stars

We were so pleased to find ice cream in a cardboard container rather than a plastic box. On my last order I noted it was no longer available. I hope there will be something similar soon.

