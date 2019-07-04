Tesco Vanilla Ice Cream Block 1L

wet puddle
There is no subsatnce to it, take it out of the freezer and cut a slice of it and it has defrosted. not nice at all as there is no flavour to it or substance. I would hope for it to stay as a slice at least untill I get to the table but withib a two minutes it has become a puddle
really tasty
i think its the best ice cream ive tasted for years
Where has my ice cream gone???
I really like this block ice cream. It is much more convenient for my upright freezer and fits in the drawers much better than the boxes. I hope you have it back in stock soon.
We were so pleased to find ice cream in a cardboard container rather than a plastic box. On my last order I noted it was no longer available. I hope there will be something similar soon.