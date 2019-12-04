Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla 1800Ml

seriously soft
I have very fussy grandkids and they love this Ice-cream because it stays soft every use
Naomi James
Really creamy and luxurious taste. Both the kids and adults in our house enjoyed an after dinner mid week making ice cream sundaes! The ice cream didn't melt too quickly but wasn't icy either. We jazzed it up with strawberry sauce and hundreds and thousands and a chocolate and to top it off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Miss Clare Bunn
Deliciously creamy, as ice cream should be. I thought it might have been hard to review as the kids got to it first and only just left enough for me to taste. So I'm guessing it's a thumbs up from them too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft Scoop indeed
After trying various ice creams over the years, we decided to try the Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla ice cream. As the tub rightly says, the ice cream was very easy to scoop, even directly from the freezer and didn't have to be left out for a while to scoop like other ice creams we have purchased in the past. I suppose the only downside would be (but half expected for a vanilla ice cream) there wasn't an abundance of flavour, however was a great accompaniment for fruits and other puddings (we've just had it with Chocolate Fudge Cake tonight and was lovely). Great ice cream, good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic ice cream
It's looks lovely and creamy when opening the top of tub. Easy to scoop out. Tastes as good as it looks. Light and creamy hits the spot when you want something sweet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy Ice Cream
What can I say but this icecream was amazing. Says exactly what it was on the box with soft scoop :) Whole family enjoyed it and it will be in my trolley again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Full of joy!
Beautifully soft and creamy, the whole family enjoyed it so much we went and bought another tub. It really is soft to scoop, no more bent spoons for us. A new regular on our shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yum yum yum
Walls soft scoop is one of the best ice creams I have tasted. Lovely and soft, no hot spoons needed! It had a lovely creamy vanilla flavour which all of my family enjoyed. I will definitely be our go to ice cream in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
creamy ice cream
I think this is the creamiest ice cream ive ever had and i would recommend to a friend and family and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creamy Soft Sweet Yumness
I couldn't believe how light and soft the ice cream was to scoop out the tub. I usually have to plan ahead,boiling the kettle, letting my ice cream scoop sit in a cup of hot water for a minute. Then rest in the cup inbetween each scoop. Muscles to the ready for the next scoop! Those days are gone with this ice cream. I thought I would first of all test the softness with a tea spoon. Which I did. It effortlessly glided along the frozen ice cream. 'It does what it say on the tub'. Next for the taste test. My first taste sensation was sweetness, then vanilla-Yum. I was honestly transported back to being 9 years old in the school canteen. Waiting for the dinner lady to portion out my favourite ice cream desert. Not had this memory for a long time, and was surprised how it instantly flashed in my mind. The ice cream is light, fluffy, creamy and melts in an instant on my tongue. It tastes delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]