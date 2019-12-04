Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla 1800Ml

seriously soft 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th December 2019 I have very fussy grandkids and they love this Ice-cream because it stays soft every use Report

Naomi James 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th September 2017 Really creamy and luxurious taste. Both the kids and adults in our house enjoyed an after dinner mid week making ice cream sundaes! The ice cream didn't melt too quickly but wasn't icy either. We jazzed it up with strawberry sauce and hundreds and thousands and a chocolate and to top it off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Clare Bunn 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2017 Deliciously creamy, as ice cream should be. I thought it might have been hard to review as the kids got to it first and only just left enough for me to taste. So I'm guessing it's a thumbs up from them too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft Scoop indeed 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th September 2017 After trying various ice creams over the years, we decided to try the Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla ice cream. As the tub rightly says, the ice cream was very easy to scoop, even directly from the freezer and didn't have to be left out for a while to scoop like other ice creams we have purchased in the past. I suppose the only downside would be (but half expected for a vanilla ice cream) there wasn't an abundance of flavour, however was a great accompaniment for fruits and other puddings (we've just had it with Chocolate Fudge Cake tonight and was lovely). Great ice cream, good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic ice cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2017 It's looks lovely and creamy when opening the top of tub. Easy to scoop out. Tastes as good as it looks. Light and creamy hits the spot when you want something sweet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Ice Cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2017 What can I say but this icecream was amazing. Says exactly what it was on the box with soft scoop :) Whole family enjoyed it and it will be in my trolley again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of joy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2017 Beautifully soft and creamy, the whole family enjoyed it so much we went and bought another tub. It really is soft to scoop, no more bent spoons for us. A new regular on our shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum yum 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th September 2017 Walls soft scoop is one of the best ice creams I have tasted. Lovely and soft, no hot spoons needed! It had a lovely creamy vanilla flavour which all of my family enjoyed. I will definitely be our go to ice cream in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

creamy ice cream 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th September 2017 I think this is the creamiest ice cream ive ever had and i would recommend to a friend and family and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]