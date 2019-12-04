By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla 1800Ml

4.5(53)Write a review
image 1 of Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla 1800Ml
£ 2.20
£1.23/litre

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour ice cream
  • Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream dessert proves that we put our passion and over 80 years of ice cream experience into every tub, so it's no wonder we're the number one soft scoop brand. Enjoy our classic vanilla flavour ice cream on its own, with toppings, or as a compliment to your favourite pudding. Our Wall’s Soft Scoop Vanilla flavour Ice Cream comes in a 1.8 l tub, giving you plenty of ice cream to share. It is the perfect family dessert and a must-have staple for your freezer. Delicious on its own, or drizzled with chocolate sauce, it is an incredibly versatile frozen dessert. Dress it up with bananas and cream, turn it into an incredible sundae, take the heat out of sizzling crumbles, put a couple of scoops with your fizzy drink to make a float – there are endless ways that you and your family can have some fun with our soft scoop ice cream tub. Bring your family together! With Wall's delicious Ice Cream that everyone loves, it is so easy to connect, laugh and truly bond. So get the spoons ready and say Goodbye Serious Hello Joy! Put the fun back in your family with Wall’s Soft Scoop Vanilla flavour Ice Cream. To find out more, visit www.icecreamjoy.com.
  • Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream is the number one soft scoop brand ideal to enjoy classic vanilla flavour
  • Our Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream dessert should become your freezer staple
  • Celebrate summer family gatherings with Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream dessert
  • This tub of ice cream is not only perfect on its own, but also goes well with toppings, or as a compliment to your favourite pudding
  • Bring your family together with Wall's delicious Soft Scoop Ice Cream that everybody loves. It is so easy to connect, laugh and truly bond
  • Get the most taste out of Wall's delectable vanilla ice cream by storing it at -18°C
  • Pack size: 1800ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, water, glucose syrup, vegetable oils(palm, coconut), glucose fructose syrup, sugar, whey solids (MILK), emulsifier (mono and diglycerides of fatty acids), stabilisers (tara gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), colours (annatto, curcumin), flavourings

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

1800 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)781 kJ344 kJ344 kJ4%
Energy (kcal)187 kcal82 kcal82 kcal4%
Fat (g)9.1 g4 g4 g6%
of which saturates (g)6 g2.6 g2.6 g13%
Carbohydrate (g)23 g10 g10 g4%
of which sugars (g)21 g9.4 g9.4 g10%
Protein (g)3 g1.3 g1.3 g3%
Salt (g)0.21 g0.09 g0.09 g2%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 18 portions )----

53 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

seriously soft

5 stars

I have very fussy grandkids and they love this Ice-cream because it stays soft every use

Naomi James

5 stars

Really creamy and luxurious taste. Both the kids and adults in our house enjoyed an after dinner mid week making ice cream sundaes! The ice cream didn't melt too quickly but wasn't icy either. We jazzed it up with strawberry sauce and hundreds and thousands and a chocolate and to top it off! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Clare Bunn

5 stars

Deliciously creamy, as ice cream should be. I thought it might have been hard to review as the kids got to it first and only just left enough for me to taste. So I'm guessing it's a thumbs up from them too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft Scoop indeed

4 stars

After trying various ice creams over the years, we decided to try the Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla ice cream. As the tub rightly says, the ice cream was very easy to scoop, even directly from the freezer and didn't have to be left out for a while to scoop like other ice creams we have purchased in the past. I suppose the only downside would be (but half expected for a vanilla ice cream) there wasn't an abundance of flavour, however was a great accompaniment for fruits and other puddings (we've just had it with Chocolate Fudge Cake tonight and was lovely). Great ice cream, good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic ice cream

5 stars

It's looks lovely and creamy when opening the top of tub. Easy to scoop out. Tastes as good as it looks. Light and creamy hits the spot when you want something sweet [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy Ice Cream

5 stars

What can I say but this icecream was amazing. Says exactly what it was on the box with soft scoop :) Whole family enjoyed it and it will be in my trolley again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Full of joy!

5 stars

Beautifully soft and creamy, the whole family enjoyed it so much we went and bought another tub. It really is soft to scoop, no more bent spoons for us. A new regular on our shopping list. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum yum yum

5 stars

Walls soft scoop is one of the best ice creams I have tasted. Lovely and soft, no hot spoons needed! It had a lovely creamy vanilla flavour which all of my family enjoyed. I will definitely be our go to ice cream in the future! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

creamy ice cream

5 stars

I think this is the creamiest ice cream ive ever had and i would recommend to a friend and family and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy Soft Sweet Yumness

4 stars

I couldn't believe how light and soft the ice cream was to scoop out the tub. I usually have to plan ahead,boiling the kettle, letting my ice cream scoop sit in a cup of hot water for a minute. Then rest in the cup inbetween each scoop. Muscles to the ready for the next scoop! Those days are gone with this ice cream. I thought I would first of all test the softness with a tea spoon. Which I did. It effortlessly glided along the frozen ice cream. 'It does what it say on the tub'. Next for the taste test. My first taste sensation was sweetness, then vanilla-Yum. I was honestly transported back to being 9 years old in the school canteen. Waiting for the dinner lady to portion out my favourite ice cream desert. Not had this memory for a long time, and was surprised how it instantly flashed in my mind. The ice cream is light, fluffy, creamy and melts in an instant on my tongue. It tastes delicious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

