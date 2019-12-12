By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream 1800Ml

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream 1800Ml
£ 2.20
£0.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Reduced Fat Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream
  • Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream dessert proves that we put our passion and over 80 years of ice cream experience into every tub, so it's no wonder we're the number one soft scoop brand. Enjoy our classic vanilla flavour ice cream on its own, with toppings, or as a compliment to your favourite pudding. Our Wall’s Soft Scoop Vanilla flavour Ice Cream comes in a 1.8 l tub, giving you plenty of ice cream to share. It is the perfect family dessert and a must-have staple for your freezer. Delicious on its own, or drizzled with chocolate sauce, it is an incredibly versatile frozen dessert. Dress it up with bananas and cream, turn it into an incredible sundae, take the heat out of sizzling crumbles, put a couple of scoops with your fizzy drink to make a float – there are endless ways that you and your family can have some fun with our soft scoop ice cream tub. Bring your family together! With Wall's delicious Ice Cream that everyone loves, it is so easy to connect, laugh and truly bond. So get the spoons ready and say Goodbye Serious Hello Joy! Put the fun back in your family with Wall’s Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream. To find out more, visit www.icecreamjoy.com.
  • Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream is the number one soft scoop brand ideal to enjoy classic vanilla flavour
  • Our Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream dessert should become your freezer staple
  • Celebrate summer family gatherings with Wall's Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream dessert
  • This tub of light ice cream is not only perfect on its own, but also goes well with toppings, or as a compliment to your favourite pudding
  • Bring your family together with Wall's delicious Soft Scoop Ice Cream that everybody loves. It is so easy to connect, laugh and truly bond
  • This light ice cream contains 33% less fat
  • Pack size: 1800ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, water, glucose syrup, palm oil, whey solids (MILK), fructose syrup, sugar, inulin, glycerol, stabilisers (tara gum, guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), emulsifier (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids), colours (annatto, curcumin), flavourings

Storage

Storage temperature -18°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • null

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Walls,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.

Net Contents

1800 ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Mmmmm, Yummy!!

5 stars

Delicious ice cream and just as good as the full fat version. If you are on Slimming World then it is 3 syns for 100gm. I usually have up to 50gms for 1-1/2 syns almost daily with my mixed fruit. As I said DE-LIC=IOUS!!!

I enjoy the LIGHT version because it is less fat

5 stars

I enjoy the LIGHT version because it is less fat, and we eat it several times a day.

This product is the best!

5 stars

This ice-cream is the best!8

,just as delicious as full fat version for those

5 stars

,just as delicious as full fat version for those watching their waistline .

