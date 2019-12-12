Walls Soft Scoop Vanilla Light Ice Cream 1800Ml

Mmmmm, Yummy!!
Delicious ice cream and just as good as the full fat version. If you are on Slimming World then it is 3 syns for 100gm. I usually have up to 50gms for 1-1/2 syns almost daily with my mixed fruit. As I said DE-LIC=IOUS!!!
I enjoy the LIGHT version because it is less fat
I enjoy the LIGHT version because it is less fat, and we eat it several times a day.
This product is the best!
This ice-cream is the best!8
,just as delicious as full fat version for those
,just as delicious as full fat version for those watching their waistline .