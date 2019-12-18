By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo Vanilla 2 X 154G

image 1 of Oreo Vanilla 2 X 154G
£ 1.85
£0.60/100g
11 g
  • Energy220kJ 53kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2010 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29%)
  • The classic Oreo is a tasty chocolatey sandwich biscuit filled with a creamy vanilla flavour centre. Yum!
  • This 2 x 154g double pack comes with more biscuits for the whole family to enjoy!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 308g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 6%, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving suggestion enjoy with milk

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • 0800 783 7106
  • www.mondelezinternational.co.uk
  • www.oreo.eu

Net Contents

308g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Portion (11 g)%** / Portion (11 g)
Energy 2010 kJ220 kJ
-480 kcal53 kcal3 %
Fat 20 g2,2 g3 %
of which saturates 9,8 g1,1 g5 %
Carbohydrate 69 g7,6 g3 %
of which sugars 38 g4,1 g5 %
Fibre 2,5 g0,3 g-
Protein 5,0 g0,5 g1 %
Salt 0,90 g0,10 g2 %
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

