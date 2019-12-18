Oreo Vanilla 2 X 154G

- Energy220kJ 53kcal3%
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29%)
- The classic Oreo is a tasty chocolatey sandwich biscuit filled with a creamy vanilla flavour centre. Yum!
- This 2 x 154g double pack comes with more biscuits for the whole family to enjoy!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 308g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 6%, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring (Vanillin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion enjoy with milk
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- 0800 783 7106
- www.mondelezinternational.co.uk
- www.oreo.eu
Net Contents
308g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Portion (11 g)
|%** / Portion (11 g)
|Energy
|2010 kJ
|220 kJ
|-
|480 kcal
|53 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|20 g
|2,2 g
|3 %
|of which saturates
|9,8 g
|1,1 g
|5 %
|Carbohydrate
|69 g
|7,6 g
|3 %
|of which sugars
|38 g
|4,1 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|2,5 g
|0,3 g
|-
|Protein
|5,0 g
|0,5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0,90 g
|0,10 g
|2 %
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
