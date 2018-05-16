Alpen Light Bar Cherry Bakewell 5X19g

Product Description
- Mixed cereal bar with apple, almonds and cherries with a yoghurt flavour drizzle.
- So, you're trying to be healthy, but fancy a tasty snack to get you through your day… Easy!
- Our Cherry Bakewell bar has 66 calories, is high in fibre and is bursting with delicious ingredients… We have combined delicious cherries and flaked almonds with creamy rolled oats and crunchy wholegrain wheat flakes, then added a delicate drizzle.
- Mountains of taste in every bite!
- Contains less than half the fat of a typical cereal bar. 5.7g of fat per 100g against 15.9g average of the cereal bars. Comparison verified November 2018.
- Less than 70 calories per bar
- Packed with delicious ingredients
- High in Fibre
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (47%) (Rice, Whole Oats, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (28%), Cereal Flours (Rice, Wheat), Humectant: Glycerol, Sugar, Dried Apple Pieces (2.5%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Flaked Almonds (2.5%), Grape Extract, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Dextrose, Freeze Dried Cherry Pieces (1%), Fruit Juice Concentrates (Cherry (0.5%), Elderberry), Milk Lactose, Milk Yoghurt Powder, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid
Allergy Information
- Also, not suitable for other Nut allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.
Name and address
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR. (UK only)
Return to
- We want you to enjoy Alpen Light bars in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
- Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK,
- Weetabix Consumer Services,
- PO Box 5,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- NN15 5JR. (UK only)
- 0800 212457 Monday - Friday 8am to 4:30pm (UK only)
- Get-in-touch at: consumerservice@alpen.co.uk
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 19g bar
|Energy
|1464kJ/
|278kJ/
|-
|349kcal
|66kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|58g
|11g
|of which sugars
|15g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|21g
|4.0g
|Protein
|5.8g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.03g
