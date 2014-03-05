Centrum Kids Chewable Tablets X30
Offer
Product Description
- Multimineral Food Supplement with sweeteners
- For more information, visit www.centrum.co.uk or centrum.ie
- Daily chewable multivitamin to support the nutritional needs of children aged 4+
- Why choose Centrum Kids?
- From the World's No.1 Multivitamin†
- More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
- Tested to high quality standards
- Great tasting chewable multivitamin for children
- Essential nutrients to help keep children over 4 years old healthy
- Free from gluten, lactose, nuts, wheat, yeast and artificial colours
- † Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- Nutritional Support - With a combination of essential vitamins and minerals to support children's nutritional needs
- Cognitive Development - Iron contributes to the normal cognitive development of children.
- Bone Development - Vitamin D is essential for the growth and development of bones in children.
- Immunity Support - Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children.
- Contains aspartame (a source of phenylalanine).
- Excessive consumption of xylitol may produce laxative effects.
- Great tasting!
Iron contributes to the normal cognitive development of children
Vitamin D is essential for the growth and development of bones in children
Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children
Information
Ingredients
Sweetener: Xylitol, Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), L-Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator: E 330, Emulsifiers: E470b, E 570, Anticaking Agent: E 551, Ferrous Fumarate, Bulking Agent: E 460, Palm Oil, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Flavouring, Modified Starch, Nicotinamide, Zinc Oxide, Potassium Chloride, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Sweetener: E 951, Gelatine, Manganese Sulphate, Starch, Thiamine Mononitrate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Retinyl Acetate, Riboflavin, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, D-Biotin, Sodium Selenate, Antioxidant: E 321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25ºC.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Suck or chew one tablet daily, preferably with food. Do not swallow whole.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- Do not exceed the daily recommended dose. Do not give to children under 4 years old.
- A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
- Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
- This product is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
- The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
- Store out of sight and reach of young children.
Name and address
- UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
- IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
- Citywest,
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each tablet contains
|% EU NRV
|Vitamin A (RE)
|330 µg
|41 %
|Vitamin D
|3 µg
|60 %
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|5 mg
|42 %
|Vitamin C
|50 mg
|63 %
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|0.5 mg
|45 %
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.5 mg
|36 %
|Vitamin B6
|0.5 mg
|36 %
|Vitamin B12
|1 µg
|40 %
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100 %
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100 %
|Niacin (NE)
|5 mg
|31 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|2.5 mg
|42 %
|Iron
|4.5 mg
|32 %
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25 %
|Selenium
|12.5 µg
|23 %
|Zinc
|2.8 mg
|28 %
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
