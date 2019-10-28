By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Monster Absolute Zero Drink 500Ml

image 1 of Monster Absolute Zero Drink 500Ml
£ 1.40
£0.28/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, L-Carnitine, Caffeine, Ginseng and B Vitamins with Sweeteners.
  • Monster Absolutely Zero, with B vitamins and caffeine to help reduce fatigue, increase alertness, and motivate you to work (I mean play) harder, so generally you feel pretty damn good.
  • Caffeine to help increase alertness
  • Vitamins B2, B3, B6 and B12 to contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue into a normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Zero Sugar, calorie free
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Pack size: 500ml
Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), L-Carnitine L-Tartartrate (0.04%), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B3, B6, B12), Colour (Anthocyanins), Sodium Chloride, D-Glucuronolactone, Guarana Seed Extract (0.002%), Inositol

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End-See Base of Can for Date

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Warnings

  • HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (30mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY AS PART OF A BALANCED DIET AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Monster Energy Limited,
  • South Bank House,
  • Barrow Street,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml (%*)
Energy16kJ/80kJ/ (1%)
-(3 kcal)(15 kcal)
Carbohydrate1g4.9g (2%)
Of which Sugars0g0g (0%)
Salt0.21g1.1g (18%)
VitaminsPer 100ml (%**)Per 500ml (%**)
Riboflavin (Vit B2)0.7mg (50%)3.5mg (250%)
Niacin (Vit B3)8.5mg (53%)43mg (266%)
Vitamin B60.8mg (57%)4.0mg (286%)
Vitamin B122.5µg (100%)13µg (500%)
Fat, Saturates, Protein - Negligible Amount --
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000 kcal)--
**Daily Reference Intake--

Safety information

HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT. NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN, PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING WOMEN, OR PEOPLE SENSITIVE TO CAFFEINE (30mg/100ml). CONSUME RESPONSIBLY AS PART OF A BALANCED DIET AND HEALTHY LIFESTYLE.

