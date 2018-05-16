By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kallo Lightly Salted Wholegrain Low Fat Corn Cake 130G

£ 1.29
£0.99/100g
Per corn cake
  • Energy25kcal
    1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • SugarsTrace
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Product Description

  • Lightly Salted Corn Cakes
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • For more glorious serving suggestions, visit www.kallo.com
  • The ladybird said, "I do love to eat."
  • And fresh golden corn, Was her favourite treat.
  • She munched it all day, And all through the night.
  • Her ladybird belt, Began to feel tight.
  • The caterpillar cried, "I don't mean to bellow, But you've had so much corn, I think you've turned yellow!"
  • design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Have your cake and eat it!
  • Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food, having a nutritious, balanced diet and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
  • Non wheat recipe
  • 25 calories per corn cake
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian, vegan and coeliac friendly
  • Pack size: 130g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Corn (99, 8%), Sea Salt (0, 2%)

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Soy, Sesame Seeds and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.

Produce of

Made in Belgium with ingredients from various countries

Preparation and Usage

  • Jeez Louise with Grilled Goat's Cheese!
  • We recommend three corn cakes per serving.
  • Or how about generously smothering your corn cake with some zingy red pepper and chilli hummus, if you fancy a bit of heat?
  • And they're equally wonderful with some delicious dollops of egg mayonnaise and chopped up plum tomatoes.

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

  • Drop Us a Line
  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.
  • 0345 602 1519
  • consumerservices@kallofoods.com
  • For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper corn cake
Energy 1,616 kJ 381 kcal104kJ 25kcal
Fat 0.7gtrace
of which saturates tracetrace
Carbohydrate 83.9g4.2g
of which sugars 0.6g0.1g
Protein 8.4g0.4g
Salt 0.3gtrace

