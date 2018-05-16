Kallo Lightly Salted Wholegrain Low Fat Corn Cake 130G

- Energy25kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1,616 kJ 381 kcal
Product Description
- Lightly Salted Corn Cakes
- Certified Carbon Neutral® company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Have your cake and eat it!
- Here at Kallo, we don't think eating sensibly has to mean saying no to all the things you love. We believe life is about what you can, not what you can't have - and eating the right way is about loving food, having a nutritious, balanced diet and living life in a positively fabulous fashion!
- Non wheat recipe
- 25 calories per corn cake
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian, vegan and coeliac friendly
- Pack size: 130g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Corn (99, 8%), Sea Salt (0, 2%)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Soy, Sesame Seeds and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep in an airtight container and enjoy within 14 days.
Produce of
Made in Belgium with ingredients from various countries
Preparation and Usage
- Jeez Louise with Grilled Goat's Cheese!
- We recommend three corn cakes per serving.
- Or how about generously smothering your corn cake with some zingy red pepper and chilli hummus, if you fancy a bit of heat?
- And they're equally wonderful with some delicious dollops of egg mayonnaise and chopped up plum tomatoes.
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- Drop Us a Line
- 0345 602 1519
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- For all things Kallo, visit: www.kallo.com
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per corn cake
|Energy
|1,616 kJ 381 kcal
|104kJ 25kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|trace
|of which saturates
|trace
|trace
|Carbohydrate
|83.9g
|4.2g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|8.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.3g
|trace
