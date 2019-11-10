By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Corn On The Cob 875G

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Mini Corn On The Cob 875G
£ 1.50
£1.72/kg
One mini cob (kernels only)
  • Energy142kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 189kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Mini corn on the cob.
  • Cut & trimmed Frozen within hours of harvest at the peak of freshness.
  • Cook from frozen 4 1/2 mins
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 875g

Information

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Place in boiling water.
Bring back to the boil, cover and simmer for 9 - 11 minutes.
Drain well and serve.

Produce of

Produce of Hungary

Number of uses

This pack contains 7 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produce for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

875g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini cob (kernels only) (75g)
Energy189kJ / 45kcal142kJ / 34kcal
Fat1.1g0.8g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.2g3.9g
Sugars1.5g1.1g
Fibre3.0g2.3g
Protein2.1g1.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

No sweetness just bland and quite hard too no matter how long you cook them for. I would never buy these again. They taste like reject bin quality.

very nice and tasty would buy again if it was in s

5 stars

very nice and tasty would buy again if it was in stock

handy tasty veg

5 stars

please put it back on great with chicken

It was soft , mushy and unpalatable when cooked.

1 stars

It was soft , mushy and unpalatable when cooked.

Did not taste good.

2 stars

Did not taste good.

fresh and tasty

5 stars

been buying them for a long time,really good quality.

TASTELESS

1 stars

Hard and no taste

Delicious.

5 stars

Five Minutes for two, in the Microwave, plenty of Butter, yum, yum, delicious, and good for you too.

Use 2 little thing me jigs what go into the corn

5 stars

Corn on the cob or, as we say in Zimbabwe 'Mealiesare everything the packet says. I find them in the frozen state so easy to cook, done in 6 minutes.What a pity Tesco dose not hitch a "piggy- back" basket to to the point of purchase or. pop as its known in merchandising terms and sell the little prongs that one pushes into each end to save getting one's fingers messy! Com on Tesco!; use your marketing skills. Piggy backing is not done here. D. Phillips.

horrible taste, will never buy it again.

1 stars

horrible taste, will never buy it again.

