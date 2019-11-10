Tesco Mini Corn On The Cob 875G

Tasteless
No sweetness just bland and quite hard too no matter how long you cook them for. I would never buy these again. They taste like reject bin quality.
very nice and tasty would buy again if it was in s
very nice and tasty would buy again if it was in stock
handy tasty veg
please put it back on great with chicken
It was soft , mushy and unpalatable when cooked.
Did not taste good.
fresh and tasty
been buying them for a long time,really good quality.
TASTELESS
Hard and no taste
Delicious.
Five Minutes for two, in the Microwave, plenty of Butter, yum, yum, delicious, and good for you too.
Use 2 little thing me jigs what go into the corn
Corn on the cob or, as we say in Zimbabwe 'Mealiesare everything the packet says. I find them in the frozen state so easy to cook, done in 6 minutes.What a pity Tesco dose not hitch a "piggy- back" basket to to the point of purchase or. pop as its known in merchandising terms and sell the little prongs that one pushes into each end to save getting one's fingers messy! Com on Tesco!; use your marketing skills. Piggy backing is not done here. D. Phillips.
horrible taste, will never buy it again.
