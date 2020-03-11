Tesco Hayfever & Allergy Relief 100 Dose

Information
Ingredients
Active - Belometasone Dipropionate 50mcg / dose Excipients- Dextrose Anhydrous Polysorbate 80 Dispersible Cellulose Benzalkonium Chloride 95% Phenylethanol Purified Water MA Holder: Ayrton Saunders Ltd, 9 Arkwright Road, Astmoor Industrial Estate, Runcorn WA7 1NU PL 16431/0176
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100 dose
Using Product Information
