Marques De Casa Concha Syrah 75Cl

Don't buy the 2015
Just tried the 2015 and it was awful, I'm used to the 2014 which is great, what a difference a year makes
Dunno
Still not received wine after 3 weeks of ordering so can't comment on quality. Tesco have my money, I've emailed once and called them three times but as yet have not had this wine. Hope everyone else liked it.
MMMMMMMM
A REAL WINNER FOR ME LOADS OF FRUITY FLAVOURS AND A GOOD LASTING BODY AND AFTER TASTE,FULL BODIED AND LINGERS ON THE PALATE,LOVE THIS WITH BEEF STROGANOFF.
Delightful!
It is hard not to get carried away about this wine, it is so good. Wonderful fruit, great depth and aftertaste - simply everything you could possibly wish for in a red. Or rather, everything I could wish for......... If on the other hand you prefer the subtleties of a delicate burgundy be prepared to be knocked for six! This wine simply doesn't hold back.
Stunning Syrah
I bought this wine as it had got 91 points in the Wine Spectator Magazine and I noticed Tesco were a stockist. I had it with a Beef Bourgignon last night and it was without doubt the best Chilean Syrah I have ever tasted. Layers of blackberry plum and spice with a light touch of oak. A great discovery.
An Excellent wine well worth trying
I purchased this wine when it was on offer at £6.00 per bottle.What a bargain. I can honestly say it is one of the nicest reds i have had the pleasure of tasting. It has a very deep violet /purple colour and it's structure has an intense flavour of bramble fruit.Not harsh but very smooth rich and velvety. If you like Montes Alpha Syrah,which I do then give this wine a try. I would definately purchase at the full price but prefer the £6.00 tag when it was on offer several weeks ago.