By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marques De Casa Concha Syrah 75Cl

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Marques De Casa Concha Syrah 75Cl
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Syrah - Red Chilean Wine
  • This Syrah is made from grapes cultivated at our Buin vineyard (Quinta de Viluco) on the south bank of the Maipo River at 500 m above sea level. The limited production wine was aged in French oak for sixteen months. Blackberry, plum and red currant aromas meld seamlessly with black pepper and spice notes. Overall, it falls full and complex on the palate the finishes wonderfully smooth and long.
  • Marques de Casa Concha has become one of the most quality consistent wines, attracting International recognition year after year. Winemaker Marcelo Papa carefully selects the most suitable vineyard locations for each individual varietal to thrive. The use of a variety of small oak barrels from some of the best cooperages in France allows Marcelo to achieve an elegant and harmonious style of wines, which soften beautifully with age. Marques de Casa Concha wines embody Concha y Toro's culture and tradition in the art of winemaking.
  • Wine of Buin, Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A deep scarlet colour with very ripe and intense aromas of blackberries and black cherries. Concentrated raspberry and plum flavours with coffee and mocha in the long finish. A powerful Smooth & graceful Syrah bursting with bright fruit. Food Pairing: Spicy Food, curries, lamb and meat dishes.

Region of Origin

Rapel

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

100% Syrah

Vinification Details

  • Made from single vineyard grapes harvested by hand and aged in French oak for 14 months

History

  • The Marqués de Casa Concha wines were created as a tribute to the title conferred upon the Concha y Toro family in 1718 by King Felipe V of Spain. The wines are single vineyard, estate bottled and made in limited production with grapes from the prime vineyards of Chile

Regional Information

  • The Marques de casa Concha Syrah vineyard is located in the Buin vineyard (Quinta de Viluco) on the south bank of the Maipo River at 500 m above sea level. The semi arid climate with the influence of the Andes mountains in a perfect environment for producing deep. complex, elegant Syrahs

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte,
  • Piso 15,
  • Santiago,

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.marquesdecasaconcha.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Don't buy the 2015

1 stars

Just tried the 2015 and it was awful, I'm used to the 2014 which is great, what a difference a year makes

Dunno

1 stars

Still not received wine after 3 weeks of ordering so can't comment on quality. Tesco have my money, I've emailed once and called them three times but as yet have not had this wine. Hope everyone else liked it.

MMMMMMMM

5 stars

A REAL WINNER FOR ME LOADS OF FRUITY FLAVOURS AND A GOOD LASTING BODY AND AFTER TASTE,FULL BODIED AND LINGERS ON THE PALATE,LOVE THIS WITH BEEF STROGANOFF.

Delightful!

5 stars

It is hard not to get carried away about this wine, it is so good. Wonderful fruit, great depth and aftertaste - simply everything you could possibly wish for in a red. Or rather, everything I could wish for......... If on the other hand you prefer the subtleties of a delicate burgundy be prepared to be knocked for six! This wine simply doesn't hold back.

Stunning Syrah

5 stars

I bought this wine as it had got 91 points in the Wine Spectator Magazine and I noticed Tesco were a stockist. I had it with a Beef Bourgignon last night and it was without doubt the best Chilean Syrah I have ever tasted. Layers of blackberry plum and spice with a light touch of oak. A great discovery.

An Excellent wine well worth trying

5 stars

I purchased this wine when it was on offer at £6.00 per bottle.What a bargain. I can honestly say it is one of the nicest reds i have had the pleasure of tasting. It has a very deep violet /purple colour and it's structure has an intense flavour of bramble fruit.Not harsh but very smooth rich and velvety. If you like Montes Alpha Syrah,which I do then give this wine a try. I would definately purchase at the full price but prefer the £6.00 tag when it was on offer several weeks ago.

Usually bought next

Marques De Casa Concha Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Francois Martenot Chablis 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 9.50
£9.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here