Marques De Casa Concha Chardonnay 75Cl

What a wonderful surprise.
Delicious wine , first time I have tried it and was blown away. Special , that's how I would describe this , multi-layered flavours , a real pleasure to drink. A perfect balance , dry but not tart. Loved it.
More flexibility would help
This wine and the price is a gem and I would have bought much more but there were no delivery slots available last week and your system would not allow me to make a purchase for in store collection before the cut off date of the offer but colllect in store later last week .
A good buy
Chardonnay may have fallen out of favour in the publics taste but it remains one the great white wine grapes. This version from Chile is well made fresh and has enough fruit to give it some length, lightly oaked it makes a tasty change(seems funny saying that about Chardonnay) from the new dry grape favorites, the taste to me was not of a full on version but more of a deep Chablis and there is nothing wrong with that. Although I enjoyed this wine and there is nothing wrong with it, there is not an overiding impression of any wow factor, just a good bottle, at the bargain offer price this is a steal and is the reason I give it five stars for a combination of quality and value, all awards are for that combination in the wines class it does not mean as in this case the wine is comparable with a first class white Burgundy at ten times the price, though it does compare with many cheaper ones.
A modern take on oaky Chardonnay
If you like the more oaky style of Cahrdonnay then this is for you. It's full and rounded but not overpowering. Very drinkable.
A Hugely Impressive Wine
Chardonnay has long been out of fashion.Fashion as we know has a habit of coming and going.Great wine conversely,has a happy habit of remaining great wine.The 2010 vintage of this Chardonnay is a very good wine.This is a great one.Beautifully and lightly oaked,it leaves a wonderful,lingering peach and citrus flavour on the palate.Balanced and bursting with flavour,this is is a real cracker. Marcelo Papa is a master winemaker and with this wine he has provided a masterclass in the art of making Chardonnay.