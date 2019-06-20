By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Marques De Casa Concha Chardonnay 75Cl

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of Marques De Casa Concha Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Chilean Wine
  • Marques de Casa Concha has become one of the most quality consistent wines, attracting International recognition year after year. Winemaker Marcelo Papa carefully selects the most suitable vineyard locations for each individual varietal to thrive. The use of a variety of small oak barrels from some of the best cooperages in France allows Marcelo to achieve an elegant and harmonious style of wines, which soften beautifully with age. Marques de Casa Concha wines embody Concha y Toro's culture and tradition in the art of winemaking.
  • This Chardonnay Special Reserve was created in tribute to the title conferred in 1718 by King Felipe V of Spain upon the Concha of Toro Family. Of a very limited production, from our prime vineyards on the south bank of the Limarí River. This Chardonnay embodies Concha y Toro's culture and tradition in the art of winemaking.
  • Wine of D.O. Limarí, Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bright and light yellow in color with rich and concentrated aromas of white pear, fig and toasty hazelnut. A full bodied wine with a distinct minerality and a core of ripe fig and pear flavour. A silky mouthfeel with crisp acidity and a long, memorable, elegant finish. Food Pairing: Smoked salmon, Shellfish, pan fried fish, chicken with cream sauces and soft cheeses.

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Made from single vineyard grapes harvested by hand throughout March create this zesty, mineral Chardonnay. Fermented in oak barrels give a creamy nuance to the wine. The wine is then aged in French Burgundian oak barriques for 12 months giving the wine a light toasty elegant note.

History

  • The Marqués de Casa Concha wine were created as a tribute to the title conferred upon the Concha y Toro family in 1718 by King Felipe V of Spain. The wines are single vineyard, estate bottled and made in limited production with grapes from the prime vineyards of Chile.

Regional Information

  • At the edges of the Atacama Desert, one of the driest places on Earth, the Limarí Valley is at the outer limit of wine production in Chile. Despite the extreme conditions, it is a paradise for grape production. The Marques de Casa Concha Chardonnay is from a vineyard on the south bank of the Limarí River. Located close to the Pacific Ocean the weather is cool with a significant drop in temperature after sunset. The Marques Chardonnay delivers a spectacular result with intense flavours, crisp acidity and a fresh mineral quality.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Food Pairing: Smoked salmon, Shellfish, pan fried fish, chicken with cream sauces and soft cheeses.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Nueva Tajamar 481,
  • Torre Norte Piso 15,
  • Santiago.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK Ltd.,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • England,
  • OX33 1ER,
  • U.K.
  • www.conchaytoro.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

What a wonderful surprise.

5 stars

Delicious wine , first time I have tried it and was blown away. Special , that's how I would describe this , multi-layered flavours , a real pleasure to drink. A perfect balance , dry but not tart. Loved it.

More flexibility would help

5 stars

This wine and the price is a gem and I would have bought much more but there were no delivery slots available last week and your system would not allow me to make a purchase for in store collection before the cut off date of the offer but colllect in store later last week .

A good buy

5 stars

Chardonnay may have fallen out of favour in the publics taste but it remains one the great white wine grapes. This version from Chile is well made fresh and has enough fruit to give it some length, lightly oaked it makes a tasty change(seems funny saying that about Chardonnay) from the new dry grape favorites, the taste to me was not of a full on version but more of a deep Chablis and there is nothing wrong with that. Although I enjoyed this wine and there is nothing wrong with it, there is not an overiding impression of any wow factor, just a good bottle, at the bargain offer price this is a steal and is the reason I give it five stars for a combination of quality and value, all awards are for that combination in the wines class it does not mean as in this case the wine is comparable with a first class white Burgundy at ten times the price, though it does compare with many cheaper ones.

A modern take on oaky Chardonnay

5 stars

If you like the more oaky style of Cahrdonnay then this is for you. It's full and rounded but not overpowering. Very drinkable.

A Hugely Impressive Wine

5 stars

Chardonnay has long been out of fashion.Fashion as we know has a habit of coming and going.Great wine conversely,has a happy habit of remaining great wine.The 2010 vintage of this Chardonnay is a very good wine.This is a great one.Beautifully and lightly oaked,it leaves a wonderful,lingering peach and citrus flavour on the palate.Balanced and bursting with flavour,this is is a real cracker. Marcelo Papa is a master winemaker and with this wine he has provided a masterclass in the art of making Chardonnay.

Usually bought next

Marques De Casa Concha Syrah 75Cl

£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

D'arenberg The Olive Grove Chardonnay 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

D'arenberg The Footbolt Shiraz 2017 75Cl

£ 12.00
£12.00/75cl

Francois Martenot Chablis 75Cl

£ 11.00
£11.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here