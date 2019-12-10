By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fair Trade Southa Frican Chenin Blanc75cl

4(27)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Fair Trade Southa Frican Chenin Blanc75cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy361kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 289kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Chenin Blanc, W.O. Breede River Valley. Fairtrade. Wine of South Africa.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • An iconic South African white wine from Fairtrade vineyards in the Breede River Valley. Aromas of apricots, apple and honey are followed by elegant flavours of ripe pear and a subtle hint of oak. Best served lightly chilled with seafood, creamy chicken or mild spicy dishes.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of Breede River Valley, South Africa
  • Dry & aromatic
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe apple aromas are followed by subtle pear, honey and spice notes, with a hint of apricots

Region of Origin

Breede River Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chenin Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested at 22-23 balling sugar with about 3-6 hours of skin contact. After settling, the wine was fermented at 16 degree Celsius in Stainless steel tanks. Wines was racked from fermentation lees and treated with bentonite before cold stabilization. All actions prior to filling was done with utmost care to avoid any form of oxidation.

History

  • Settlers started expanding the Cape region as farmland started to become scarce which led to the establishment of the towns of Robertson and Worcester. In the mid-19th century, the German settlers began planting orchards and vineyards and today, almost 40 percent of the vineyards in South Africa can be found in the Breede River Valley wine region

Regional Information

  • The Breede River Valley region offers a wide range of microclimates and terrains for grape cultivation. From the higher altitude mountain slopes with its rocky and stony soil to the valley floor running along the Breede river with mainly alluvial soil. A Mediterranean climate dominates this region, with temperatures colder in the winter and hotter in the summer than in the more coastal regions of the Western Cape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Stellenbosch 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy289kJ / 70kcal361kJ / 87kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

27 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

1 stars

Having enjoyed many bottles of the 2015, I had no hesitation in ordering a case, for a forthcoming event, when I saw this on offer again, Only after delivery did I notice the vintage of 2016. I thought I would try a bottle with grilled chicken and salad. Light, crisp and the citrus notes were still there but the overall taste was less pleasant and a strong acid aftertaste remained in the mouth. Certainly not drinkable alone as I expect from a Chenin. It tends to want me to stick to those just from the Loire. I am pleased not to be serving this to my friends and have returned the other 5 bottles for a refund.

This wine is great

5 stars

This is my second order of this wine. It is a very quaffable wine and at a great price. When you chuck in delivery - what is not to like.

Tasty

5 stars

A very nice glass with an eclectic range of foods. I am moving from sauvignon to chenin as an every day wine.due to its versatile taste.

Not the best Chenin Blanc I've ever had

2 stars

I generally like chenin but this one tastes a bit peculiar

Light and friendly

5 stars

This wine is delicious I 'discovered it' when it was on special and now only drink this. It's light and tasty. Very good with all foods plus even if you fancy a glass of chilled wine this is the one. Guarantee the bottle will be empty because you will fancy another. For such a delicious wine the price is amazing too.

Special blend Chenin

5 stars

I enjoy spicy food and this the most perfect blend of a Chennin Blanc to enjoy with a wide range of delicacies.Fantastic value.

Good wine

3 stars

A spicy wine with plenty of taste and a wonderful after flavour bouquet

Solid SA 'Steen'

4 stars

This TF Chenin Blanc (or 'Steen' in the local vernacular) is a good example of the style, and worthy of the Finest nomenclature. The wine is a pale lemony-straw colour in the glass, with a fresh, rounded nose of green apple, melon and honey. The palate is very gently off-dry (Loire Chenin fans might wish for a bit more residual sugar) but the ripe melon and peach fruits along with that honeyed edge help add to the perception of sweetness. The wine has spent time in oak barrels, and this is evidenced by the oak-spiced, lengthy finish. Overall, a solid South African Chenin which would be a treat alongside buttered Chicken dishes.

Good every day wine

5 stars

I like this wine as it's easy on the pallet and very drinkable, what I call an 'every day wine' hence I ordered several boxes of 6 bottles. Unfortunately one box only contained five bottles. No idea how that is possible as the box was sealed!

swartland chenin blanc

4 stars

Excellent white wine - both with food, especially fish and as an aperitif As chenin blancs go, this is one of the best and great value for money.

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

