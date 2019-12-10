Tesco Finest Fair Trade Southa Frican Chenin Blanc75cl

Disappointing
Having enjoyed many bottles of the 2015, I had no hesitation in ordering a case, for a forthcoming event, when I saw this on offer again, Only after delivery did I notice the vintage of 2016. I thought I would try a bottle with grilled chicken and salad. Light, crisp and the citrus notes were still there but the overall taste was less pleasant and a strong acid aftertaste remained in the mouth. Certainly not drinkable alone as I expect from a Chenin. It tends to want me to stick to those just from the Loire. I am pleased not to be serving this to my friends and have returned the other 5 bottles for a refund.
This wine is great
This is my second order of this wine. It is a very quaffable wine and at a great price. When you chuck in delivery - what is not to like.
Tasty
A very nice glass with an eclectic range of foods. I am moving from sauvignon to chenin as an every day wine.due to its versatile taste.
Not the best Chenin Blanc I've ever had
I generally like chenin but this one tastes a bit peculiar
Light and friendly
This wine is delicious I 'discovered it' when it was on special and now only drink this. It's light and tasty. Very good with all foods plus even if you fancy a glass of chilled wine this is the one. Guarantee the bottle will be empty because you will fancy another. For such a delicious wine the price is amazing too.
Special blend Chenin
I enjoy spicy food and this the most perfect blend of a Chennin Blanc to enjoy with a wide range of delicacies.Fantastic value.
Good wine
A spicy wine with plenty of taste and a wonderful after flavour bouquet
Solid SA 'Steen'
This TF Chenin Blanc (or 'Steen' in the local vernacular) is a good example of the style, and worthy of the Finest nomenclature. The wine is a pale lemony-straw colour in the glass, with a fresh, rounded nose of green apple, melon and honey. The palate is very gently off-dry (Loire Chenin fans might wish for a bit more residual sugar) but the ripe melon and peach fruits along with that honeyed edge help add to the perception of sweetness. The wine has spent time in oak barrels, and this is evidenced by the oak-spiced, lengthy finish. Overall, a solid South African Chenin which would be a treat alongside buttered Chicken dishes.
Good every day wine
I like this wine as it's easy on the pallet and very drinkable, what I call an 'every day wine' hence I ordered several boxes of 6 bottles. Unfortunately one box only contained five bottles. No idea how that is possible as the box was sealed!
swartland chenin blanc
Excellent white wine - both with food, especially fish and as an aperitif As chenin blancs go, this is one of the best and great value for money.