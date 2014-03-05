Wellman Plus Omega 369 Tablets X56
Offer
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & mineral tablets plus Omega 3-6-9 capsules
- UK's No 1 for Men*
- *UK's No 1 men's supplement brand.
- Even greater support for Men with 3-6-9
- Wellman® Plus dual pack provides all the benefits of the UK's No. 1 comprehensive multivitamin formula for men, plus a high purity Omega-3-6-9 capsule.
- Wellman® micronutrient tablet
- With 29 bioactive nutrients including:
- Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 which contribute to normal red blood cell formation and energy release.
- Selenium and zinc which contribute to normal immune system function.
- Siberian Ginseng, amino acids, L-Carnitine and Co-enzyme Q10.
- High purity Omega 3-6-9 capsule
- Each 3-in-1 capsule provides specially selected oils:
- Omega-3: From high purity Fish Oil.
- Omega-6: From Blackcurrant Seed Oil and Pumpkin Seed Oil.
- Omega-9: From Olive Oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade).
- 28 x Wellman® micronutrient tablets†
- Comprehensive micronutrients with vitamin D3
- 28 x Omega 3-6-9 capsules†
- Fish oil
- Blackcurrant & Pumpkin Seed Oils
- Olive Oil (EP Grade)
- Wellman® Plus uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity.
- †Tablet and capsule images not actual size.
- With 10µg Vit. D the level recommended by the UK Department of Health
- About Vitabiotics
- Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition.
- Prof. Arnold Beckett
- OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010)
- Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years
- Professor Emeritus, University of London
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living
- Over 30 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- Blackcurrant, olive and pumpkin seeds oils
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Quality guaranteed
- 28 days supply
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman® is not tested on animals
- Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 which contribute to normal red blood cell formation and energy release
- Selenium and zinc which contribute to normal immune system function
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One Tablet (Blue Blister) Plus One Capsule (Red Blister) Per Day with your Main Meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Importer address
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Distributor address
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- Valeo Foods,
- Ballymount,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- Tel: +353 1 4051500
- www.wellman.co.uk
Net Contents
56 x Tabs/Caps
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
- Over 30 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- Blackcurrant, olive and pumpkin seeds oils
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Quality guaranteed
- 28 days supply
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman® is not tested on animals
- 28 x Wellman® Micronutrient Tablets
- 28 x Omega 3-6-9 Capsules
Information
Ingredients
Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerine, Purified Water), Blackcurrant Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Capsule % NRV‡ Omega 3 Fish Oil 400 mg - Providing Omega-3 fatty acids 116 mg Blackcurrant Seed Oil 100 mg - Providing Omega-6 fatty acids 51 mg 45 mg Pumpkin Seed Oil 100 mg - Olive Oil (EP Grade) 60 mg - Providing Omega-9 fatty acids 28 mg Vitamin E 9.8 mg α-TE 82 ‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value - - µg - microgram, mg - milligram - - IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia - -
- Over 30 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- Blackcurrant, olive and pumpkin seeds oils
- Britain's no. 1 supplements
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- Quality guaranteed
- 28 days supply
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman® is not tested on animals
- 28 x Wellman® Micronutrient Tablets
- 28 x Omega 3-6-9 Capsules
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Magnesium Oxide, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Glyceryl Tristearate]), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Tablet Coating: (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglyceride, Purified Talc, Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), L-Arginine, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Para Amino Benzoic Acid, Silicon Dioxide, L-Methionine, Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin A (Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocolpherol]), Manganese Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Stearate, Riboflavin, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Siberian Ginseng Extract, Copper Sulphate, Co-Enzyme Q10, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Soya
Storage
- Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Nutrition
Typical Values Av. per Tablet %NRV‡ Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to 20 mg - Co-enzyme Q10 2 mg - L-Carnitine 30 mg - Citrus Bioflavonoids 10 mg - L-Arginine 20 mg - L-Methionine 20 mg - Silicon 10 mg - Betacarotene 2 mg - P.A.B.A. 20 mg - Vitamin A (2500 IU) 750 µg RE 94 Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU) 10 µg 200 Vitamin E (Natural Source) 20 mg α-TE 167 Vitamin C 60 mg 75 Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 12 mg 1091 Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 5 mg 357 Niacin (Vitamin B3) 20 mg NE 125 Vitamin B6 9 mg 643 Folic Acid 400 µg 200 Vitamin B12 9 µg 360 Biotin 50 µg 100 Pantothenic Acid 10 mg 167 Magnesium 60 mg 16 Iron 6 mg 43 Zinc 15 mg 150 Copper 1000 mg 100 Manganese 3 mg 150 Selenium 150 µg 273 Chromium 50 µg 125 Iodine 150 µg 100 ‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value - - µg - microgram, mg - milligram - - IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020