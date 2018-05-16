Rockstar Punched Tropical Guava Drink 500Ml

Product Description
- Lightly Carbonated Fruit Juice & Flavour Energy Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners, with Added Taurine, Caffeine & Vitamins
- Guava Flavoured Energy Drink With Added Taurine, Caffeine, Guarana, Ginseng and Vitamins
- Caffeine helps improve alertness
- Pack size: 500ML
- Vitamins B3 (Niacin), B6 and B12 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (10%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Caffeine (0.03%), Glucuronolactone, Ginseng Extract (0.01%), Inositol, Guarana Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12), Colour (Caramel E150c)
Storage
Best Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT
- NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Can
|Energy
|95kJ/22kcal
|477kJ/112kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|25g
|of which sugars
|4.8g
|24g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
|0.30g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.2mg (20% *)
|16mg (100% *)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20% *)
|1.4mg (100% *)
|Vitamin B12
|0.5µg (20% *)
|2.5µg (100% *)
|*Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
Safety information
HIGH CAFFEINE CONTENT NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN OR PREGNANT OR BREAST-FEEDING WOMEN (CAFFEINE CONTENT 32mg/100ml). PLEASE CONSUME RESPONSIBLY.
