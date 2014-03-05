Vitabiotics Pregnacare New Mum Tablets X56
- Postnatal vitamin & mineral tablets with marine collagen & calcium
- Pregnacare® works with:
- Expert postnatal nutrition for new mums
- Pregnacare® New Mum provides a carefully balanced, comprehensive formulation of micronutrients to help support the nutritional requirements of new mothers throughout the postnatal period.
- The advanced formulation includes specialist nutrients, such as Marine Collagen, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Silica and Grape Seed extract, plus essential vitamins and minerals for key areas, including:
- Hair Health
- Certain nutrients are vital to help maintain healthy looking hair, including biotin, selenium and zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair.
- Skin Health
- Biotin and niacin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin, while vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin.
- Reduction of Fatigue
- With iron, folate and vitamin B12 which contribute to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- When is Pregnacare® New Mum recommended?
- An ideal postnatal supplement for the 12 months following childbirth, to help provide nutritional support following pregnancy and as a new mum.
- Can be taken whether or not you are breast-feeding.
- The UK Department of Health recommends all pregnant and breast-feeding women should take a daily supplement containing 10µg of vitamin D.
- Most recommended by midwives†
- †The pregnancy supplement brand midwives recommend most.
Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago.
- Expert nutrition for after pregnancy
- With biotin & zinc to help maintain normal hair & skin
- Iron, vits. B6 & B12 to contribute to the reduction of tiredness
- UK's No.1 pregnancy supplement brand
- 56 tablets (28 days supply)
- Ideal to be taken at any point after childbirth
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Free from artificial colours, preservatives, yeast & lactose
- Pregnacare is not tested on animals
- Biotin, selenium and zinc which contribute to the maintenance of normal hair.
- Biotin and niacin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
- Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin
- With iron, folate and vitamin B12 which contribute to a reduction of tiredness and fatigue
Calcium Carbonate (Carrier: Maltodextrin), Hydrolysed Marine Collagen (from Fish), Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours: [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), L-Cysteine, Maltodextrin, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carriers: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), L-Methionine, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Silica, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Grape Seed Extract, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Co-Enzyme Q10, Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Sodium Selenate, Chromium Trichloride, Potassium Iodide, Biotin
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
- Directions
- Two tablets per day, with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink.
- Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach. You can start taking Pregnacare® New Mum at any point after childbirth.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid disorder, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
56 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 tablets
|% EC NRV*
|Hydrolysed Marine Collagen
|200 mg
|-
|Silica
|20 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|15 mg
|-
|Co-Q10
|10 mg
|-
|Grape Seed Extract
|15 mg
|-
|L-Methionine
|30 mg
|-
|L-Cysteine
|30 mg
|-
|Betacarotene (Natural Source)
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|40 mg α-TE
|333
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|8 mg
|571
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|40 mg
|667
|Calcium
|400 mg
|50
|Magnesium
|75 mg
|20
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|100 µg
|182
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid disorder, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
