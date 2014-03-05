Vitabiotics Pregnacare Max Tablets X84

Well and good offer like but 2 get 1 free
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, Phd, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
84 x Tablets / Capsules
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Contains high purity fish oil. As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfrain) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Omega-3 Fish Oil (Docosahexaenoic Acid Concentrate) (from Fish), Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin (Bovine Source), Glycerin & Natural Flavour Lemon Oil
|Typical Values
|Av. per capsule
|% EC NRV†
|Omega-3 Fish Oil
|600 mg
|-
|DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)
|300 mg
|-
|EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)
|60 mg
|-
|Providing:
|-
|-
|† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - millgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Calcium Carbonate (Carrier: Maltodextrin), Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Natural Source Colours: [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin & Iron Oxide Yellow], Polydextrose, Talc, Maltodextrin, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Glycerin), L-Arginine, Inositol, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, N-Acetyl Cysteine, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin, [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid]), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [carriers: Acacia, Sucrose]), Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid & Calcium-L-Methylfolate), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 tablets
|% EC NRV†
|N-Acetyl Cysteine
|50 mg
|-
|L-Arginine
|100 mg
|-
|Inositol
|100 mg
|-
|Betacarotene (Natural Source)
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)
|10 µg
|200
|Vitamin E
|4 mg α-TE
|33
|Vitamin K
|70 µg
|93
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|5 mg
|455
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|2 mg
|143
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|20 mg NE
|125
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|L-Methylfolate
|200 µg
|Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid
|200 µg
|Vitamin B12
|9 µg
|360
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Calcium
|500 mg
|63
|Magnesium
|150 mg
|40
|Iron
|17 mg
|121
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|55 µg
|100
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|Amount provided by:
|-
|-
|† NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - millgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
