Vitabiotics Pregnacare Max Tablets X84

4(1)Write a review
Vitabiotics Pregnacare Max Tablets X84
£ 18.50
£0.22/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Vitamin & mineral tablets with calcium plus Omega-3 capsules
  • Pregnacare® works with:
  • IFSBH International Federation for Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus
  • Pregnacare® is proud to be the official Worldwide Partner of the Global Prevention Initiative
  • Registered Charity www.ifglobal.org
  • The ultimate support in the Pregnacare® range
  • Pregnacare® Max offers the ultimate formula in the range for mums-to-be who want the maximum nutritional support from Pregnacare®. This advanced formula provides nutrients important during pregnancy. Including 400µg folic acid, incorporating the special, readily bioavailable form L-Methylfolate, together with other essential vitamins and minerals, including 10µg vitamin D, 500mg calcium, plus 300mg DHA.
  • Pregnacare® Max tablets
  • Carefully formulated by experts to provide nutritional support during pregnancy with:
  • 400µg folic acid daily, the exact level recommended by the UK Department of Health, which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy.
  • A daily intake of 10µg vitamin D as recommended by the UK Department of Health for all pregnant and breast-feeding women.
  • Nutritional tablets produced in Britain to high GMP3 quality.
  • High Purity Omega-3 capsules
  • Research increasingly shows the importance of essential fatty acids in the development of babies and infants.
  • Each capsule provides 300mg DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), the level recommended by international experts4 (ISSFAL). Maternal intake of DHA contributes to the normal development of the eye and brain of the feotus2.
  • Fish oil produced to high GMP3 quality. Certified for sustainability by Friend of The Sea.
  • 1. The pregnancy supplement brand midwives recommend most.
  • 2. A beneficial effect is obtained with a daily intake of 200mg DHA in addition to the recommended daily intake of omega-3 fatty acids for adults.
  • 3. Good Manufacturing Practice.
  • 4. Journal of the American College of Nutrition, Vol. 18, No. 5, 487-489 (1999).
  • The ultimate pregnancy support in the Pregnacare® range
  • Comprehensive formula
  • Special nutritional support with L-Methylfolate, a readily bioavailable form of folic acid.
  • Recommended levels
  • Provides the UK Department of Health daily recommended levels of 400µg folic acid and 10µg vitamin D.
  • Brain & eye development
  • With 300mg DHA to contribute to normal foetal brain and eye development2.
  • Bone healthy
  • Includes 500mg calcium plus vitamin D and magnesium to help maintain normal bones.
  • Blood formation
  • With iron and vitamin B6 & B12 to contribute to normal red blood cell formation. Plus calcium and vitamin K which contribute to normal blood clotting.
  • Unique range of nutrients
  • Wide range of micro-nutrients including Inositol, L-Arginine and Natural Mixed Carotenoids.
  • The "Next Generation" formula from Pregnacare® with L-Methylfolate - an advanced form of folic acid
  • Pregnacare® Max is our "next generation formula" for maximum support throughout pregnancy. With L-Methylfolate, a specially efficient form of folic acid, making this the ultimate formula in the Pregnacare® range.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, Phd, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Soya
  • Free From: Lactose

Storage

Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Two (2) Pregnacare® Max tablets per day, plus one (1) omega-3 capsule per day, with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. To be taken only on a full stomach.
  • You can start taking Pregnacare® Max at any point during pregnancy.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Pregnacare® multivitamins. There is no need to taken an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Contains high purity fish oil.
  • As Pregnacare® contains vitamin K, if you are taking oral anticoagulants (e.g. warfrain) do not take Pregnacare® except on the advice of a doctor.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • For further information:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.pregnacare.com

Net Contents

84 x Tablets / Capsules

Safety information

View more safety information

    Information

    Ingredients

    Omega-3 Fish Oil (Docosahexaenoic Acid Concentrate) (from Fish), Capsule Shell: Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin (Bovine Source), Glycerin & Natural Flavour Lemon Oil

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya
    • Free From: Lactose

    Storage

    • Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per capsule% EC NRV†
    Omega-3 Fish Oil600 mg-
    DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid)300 mg-
    EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid)60 mg-
    Providing:--
    † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - millgram, IU - International Units--
    • Maximum support in the Pregnacare range for all of pregnancy
    • UK's no.1 pregnancy supplement brand
    • British no.1 supplements
    • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
    • Free from lactose and yeast
    • Free from preservative & artificial colours
    • Pregnacare is not tested on animals

    Information

    Ingredients

    Calcium Carbonate (Carrier: Maltodextrin), Magnesium Oxide, Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Natural Source Colours: [Titanium Dioxide, Copper Chlorophyllin & Iron Oxide Yellow], Polydextrose, Talc, Maltodextrin, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Glycerin), L-Arginine, Inositol, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, N-Acetyl Cysteine, Ferrous Fumarate, Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin, [Carriers: Maltodextrin, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid]), Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Copper Sulphate, Riboflavin, Vitamin K (Vitamin K1 [carriers: Acacia, Sucrose]), Manganese Sulphate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid & Calcium-L-Methylfolate), Potassium Iodide, Biotin, Sodium Selenate

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Fish, Soya
    • Free From: Lactose

    Storage

    • Store below 25ºC in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesAv. per 2 tablets% EC NRV†
    N-Acetyl Cysteine50 mg-
    L-Arginine100 mg-
    Inositol100 mg-
    Betacarotene (Natural Source)2 mg-
    Vitamin D (as D3 400 IU)10 µg200
    Vitamin E 4 mg α-TE33
    Vitamin K 70 µg93
    Vitamin C 80 mg100
    Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 5 mg455
    Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 2 mg143
    Niacin (Vitamin B3)20 mg NE125
    Vitamin B6 10 mg714
    Folic Acid 400 µg200
    L-Methylfolate200 µg
    Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid200 µg
    Vitamin B12 9 µg360
    Biotin 150 µg300
    Pantothenic Acid6 mg100
    Calcium 500 mg63
    Magnesium 150 mg40
    Iron 17 mg121
    Zinc 15 mg150
    Copper 1000 µg100
    Manganese 0.5 mg25
    Selenium 55 µg100
    Iodine 150 µg100
    Amount provided by:--
    † NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - millgram, IU - International Units--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Well and good offer like but 2 get 1 free

4 stars

Well and good offer like but 2 get 1 free

