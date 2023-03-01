Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin B Complex Tablets X60

Vitamin B Complex food supplement tablets

Vitamin B complex - for health & wellness Ultra vitamin B complex provides all 8 essential B complex vitamins that play a truly remarkable role in the body, essential for helping to maintain all round health in men and women of all ages. Nervous System B vitamins including vitamins B6, thiamin (vit. B1), riboflavin (vit. B2), niacin (vit. B3) and biotin contribute to normal functioning of the nervous system. Hair and Skin Health Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal hair, while riboflavin (vit. B2) and niacin (vit. B3) contribute to the maintenance of normal skin. Energy Release Riboflavin (vit. B2) contributes to the normal metabolism of iron, which is known for contributing to the normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin for normal oxygen transport in the body. Vitamins B6, B12, niacin (vit. B3) and pantothenic acid contribute to normal energy release and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Heart Function Thiamin (vit. B1) contributes to normal heart function. Vitamin B12 and folic acid contribute to normal homocysteine metabolism, an important factor in heart health. Immune System Vitamins B6, B12 and folic acid contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Ultra Vit B Complex may be suitable for: - Athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen - Those with hectic lifestyles - Over 50s.

About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. As a result, no other vitamin company, possibly in the world, has conducted such a diverse range of the highest level published research. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Over 50 years Vitabiotics est. 1971

Queen's Award 4 Times Winner Everyday Strength Made to High Standards of Quality Control Provides all 8 B complex vitamins From UK's No. 1 Vitamin Company No Lactose or Yeast Gluten Free No Preservatives or Artificial Colours Ultra is Not Tested on Animals Suitable for Vegans

Ingredients

Bulking Agents: Dibasic Calcium Phosphate & Potato Starch, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Glycerin, Colours: Calcium Carbonate, Iron Oxides), Sodium Starch Glycolate, Polyvinylpolypyrrolidone, Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Magnesium Stearate & Purified Talc, Polyvinylpyrrolidone, Riboflavin, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin

Allergy Information

Made in a site that may handle Nuts.

Net Contents

60 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions One or two tablets per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Ultra Vitamin B may be used for as long as required.

Additives