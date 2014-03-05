Vitabiotics Ultra Cranberry Tablets X30

These have helped prevent bladder problems
I was told by a doctor to take cranberry to help prevent a continuous bladder infection. I started taking these daily and have not have one since.
Cranberry Extract (Carriers: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Hydroxide), Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides), Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|Cranberry Extract 25:1
|750mg
|Produced from 18.75g cranberries
|-
|g - gram, mg - milligram
|-
Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
