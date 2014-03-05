Vitabiotics Ultra Cranberry Tablets X30

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Cranberry extract food supplement tablets
  • Food Supplement
  • Super Strength Cranberry Tablets
  • Each Ultra Cranberry tablet from Vitabiotics provides the extract equivalent of 18,750mg (18.75g) of cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon).
  • The premium cranberries used in Ultra Cranberry are grown under certified conditions and carefully harvested, with only the very best quality, berries selected for their colour, size and active content.
  • After extraction each batch is analysed, to ensure it meets Vitabiotics' highest standards of quality controls.
  • Produced to High Quality Standards
  • Ultra Cranberry provides an ideal level of cranberry, produced to GMP standards of quality control.
  • GMP - Good Manufacturing Practice

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and installed our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years, Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • Britain's no. 1 supplements
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • Made to high standards of quality control
  • Extract of natural Canadian cranberries
  • Extract equiv. to over 18g cranberry
  • Concentrated extract of whole cranberries from Canada
  • No lactose
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Ultra cranberry is not tested on animals

Information

Ingredients

Cranberry Extract (Carriers: Silicon Dioxide & Magnesium Hydroxide), Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Capric/Caprilic Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours: Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides), Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid, Magnesium Stearate & Silicon Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One or two tablets per day. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
  • Ultra Cranberry may be used for as long as required. Can be used in conjunction with any other product in the Vitabiotics range.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • Not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet
Cranberry Extract 25:1750mg
Produced from 18.75g cranberries-
g - gram, mg - milligram-

Safety information

Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.

These have helped prevent bladder problems

5 stars

I was told by a doctor to take cranberry to help prevent a continuous bladder infection. I started taking these daily and have not have one since.

