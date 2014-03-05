Vitabiotics Wellwoman 70+ Tablets X30
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for women aged 70 & above
- Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women
- For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
- Intelligent nutrition™ for women over 70
- Wellwoman® 70+ has been specifically designed to help safeguard the nutritional needs of women aged 70 and above. A comprehensive range of nutrients and trace elements to support key areas of health including:
- Heart & Blood Formation
- Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation. Plus thiamin (vit. B1) which contributes to normal heart function.
- Immune Health
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system, whilst vitamins C, E and selenium contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
- Cognitive Function
- Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance whilst zinc and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function.
- Energy Levels
- Vitamins B6, B12 and riboflavin (vit. B2) contribute to normal energy release.
- With Vit. D
- Wellwoman® 70+ provides 20µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
- UK's No1 for women*
- *UK's No1 women's supplement brand
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
- 26 nutrients to help maintain health & vitality
- With iron, zinc and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive function
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
- No lactose
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellwoman is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation
- Thiamin (vit. B1) which contributes to normal heart function
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamins C, E and selenium contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance
- Zinc and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function
- Vitamins B6, B12 and riboflavin (vit. B2) contribute to normal energy release
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Talc, Maltodextrin, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide Yellow, Copper Chlorophyllin]), Ferrous Fumarate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Phosphatidylcholine (from Soya), Silicon Dioxide, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin E (D Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Lutein Esters (Sugar, Antioxidants: Natural Vitamin E & Ascorbyl Palmitate, Gum Acacia, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Zeaxanthin Esters), Co-Enzyme Q10, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Sodium Selenate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Biotin
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|% EC NRV†
|Lutein Esters
|2 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|10 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|10 mg
|-
|Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)
|20 mg
|-
|Phosphatidylcholine
|7 mg
|-
|Silicon
|10 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 µg
|400
|Vitamin E
|12 mg α-TE
|100
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|14 mg
|1273
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|30 mg NE
|188
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|200 µg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|100 µg
|4000
|Biotin
|50 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|6 mg
|100
|Iron
|10 mg
|71
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 mg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|120 µg
|218
|Chromium
|75 µg
|188
|Iodine
|150 µg
|100
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
