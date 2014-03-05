By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vitabiotics Wellwoman 70+ Tablets X30

No ratings yetWrite a review
Vitabiotics Wellwoman 70+ Tablets X30
£ 9.50
£0.32/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for women aged 70 & above
  • Wellwoman Supports Wellbeing of Women
  • For more information visit: www.wellbeingofwomen.org.uk
  • Intelligent nutrition™ for women over 70
  • Wellwoman® 70+ has been specifically designed to help safeguard the nutritional needs of women aged 70 and above. A comprehensive range of nutrients and trace elements to support key areas of health including:
  • Heart & Blood Formation
  • Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation. Plus thiamin (vit. B1) which contributes to normal heart function.
  • Immune Health
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system, whilst vitamins C, E and selenium contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.
  • Cognitive Function
  • Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance whilst zinc and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function.
  • Energy Levels
  • Vitamins B6, B12 and riboflavin (vit. B2) contribute to normal energy release.
  • With Vit. D
  • Wellwoman® 70+ provides 20µg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
  • UK's No1 for women*
  • *UK's No1 women's supplement brand

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London

  • 26 nutrients to help maintain health & vitality
  • With iron, zinc and iodine which contribute to normal cognitive function
  • The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2018
  • No lactose
  • No preservatives or yeast
  • Wellwoman is not tested on animals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Iron, vitamins B6 and B12 contribute to normal red blood cell formation
  • Thiamin (vit. B1) which contributes to normal heart function
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamins C, E and selenium contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
  • Pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance
  • Zinc and iodine contribute to normal cognitive function
  • Vitamins B6, B12 and riboflavin (vit. B2) contribute to normal energy release

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Zinc Sulphate, Niacin (Nicotinamide), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Polydextrose, Talc, Maltodextrin, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide Yellow, Copper Chlorophyllin]), Ferrous Fumarate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Phosphatidylcholine (from Soya), Silicon Dioxide, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin E (D Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Lutein Esters (Sugar, Antioxidants: Natural Vitamin E & Ascorbyl Palmitate, Gum Acacia, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Zeaxanthin Esters), Co-Enzyme Q10, Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Riboflavin, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Sodium Selenate, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Biotin

Allergy Information

  • Made in a site that may handle Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • One tablet per day with your main meal.
  • Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.
  • This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellwoman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives
  • Free From Yeast

Warnings

  • FOOD SUPPLEMENT
  • Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
  • This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
  • Not to be taken on an empty stomach.

Name and address

  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Vitabiotics Ltd,
  • 1 Apsley Way,
  • London,
  • NW2 7HF,
  • England.
  • Tel: 020 8955 2662
  • www.wellwoman.com

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Tablet% EC NRV†
Lutein Esters2 mg-
Co-enzyme Q1010 mg-
L-Carnitine10 mg-
Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)20 mg-
Phosphatidylcholine7 mg-
Silicon10 mg-
Citrus Bioflavonoids10 mg-
Betacarotene2 mg-
Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)20 µg400
Vitamin E 12 mg α-TE100
Vitamin C 80 mg100
Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 14 mg1273
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 4 mg286
Niacin (Vitamin B3)30 mg NE188
Vitamin B6 10 mg714
Folic Acid 200 µg100
Vitamin B12 100 µg4000
Biotin 50 µg100
Pantothenic Acid 6 mg100
Iron 10 mg71
Zinc 15 mg150
Copper 1000 mg100
Manganese 0.5 mg25
Selenium 120 µg218
Chromium 75 µg188
Iodine 150 µg100
†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value--
µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units--

Safety information

View more safety information

FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Vitabiotics Wellman 70+ Tablets X30

£ 9.50
£0.32/each

Offer

Wellman 50+ 30S

£ 10.00
£0.33/each

Offer

Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Extra High Strength 60 Capsules

£ 9.50
£0.16/each

Offer

Wellwoman Plus Omega 369 Tablets X56

£ 15.00
£0.27/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here