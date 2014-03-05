Vitabiotics Wellman 70+ Tablets X30
Offer
Product Description
- Advanced vitamin & mineral supplement for men aged 70 & above
- UK's No1 for Men*
- *UK's No1 men's supplement brand.
- Expert support designed for men over 70
- Wellman® 70+ has been developed to help maintain health in men aged 70 and above.
- With specialist bio-active nutrients to support age-related areas of health including:
- Male Health & Immune System: The comprehensive formula includes zinc which helps to maintain normal testosterone levels in the blood, plus vitamins D, B6 & B12 which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Normal Vision: Wellman® 70+ contains vitamins C and E which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress, and zinc which helps to maintain normal vision.
- Cognitive Function: With iron, iodine and zinc which contribute to normal cognitive function while pantothenic acid contributes to normal mental performance. Plus vitamins B1, B2 and C which contribute to the normal functioning of the nervous system.
- With Vit. D
- Wellman® 70+ provides 20μg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No.1 vitamin company, founded over 45 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London
- 30 nutrients
- To help maintain health & vitality
- With zinc to help maintain normal vision, immune & cognitive function
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Wellman® is not tested on animals
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Zinc which helps to maintain normal testosterone levels in the blood
- Vitamins D, B6 & B12 which contribute to the function of the immune system
- Vitamins C and E which contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Zinc which helps to maintain normal vision
Information
Ingredients
Maltodextrin, Bulking Agent: Microcrystalline Cellulose, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carriers: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose & Tartaric Acid]), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Zinc Sulphate, Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Caprilic/Capric Triglyceride, Natural Colours: Iron Oxides, Titanium Dioxide), L-Carnitine Tartrate, Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Phosphatidylcholine (from Soya), Silicone Dioxide, Anti-Caking Agents: Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Ferrous Fumarate, Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), Citrus Bioflavonoids, Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCI), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Betacarotene (Carriers: Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin A (as Acetate [Carriers: Acacia, Starch, Maltodextrin, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Lutein & Zeaxanthin Esters (Carriers: Sugar, Gum Acacia, Cellulose, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Antioxidants: Natural Vitamin E & Ascorbyl Palmitate), L-Glutathione, Co-Enzyme Q10, Riboflavin, Pumpkin Seed Extract, Siberian Ginseng Extract, Copper Sulphate, Manganese Sulphate, Chromium Trichloride, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Potassium Iodide, Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Sodium Selenate, Biotin
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- One tablet per day with your main meal.
- Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake.
- To be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children.
- Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- www.wellman.co.uk
- Contact:
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per Tablet
|%EC NRV†
|Siberian Ginseng Extract eq. to
|20 mg
|-
|Pumpkin Seed Extract eq. to
|100 mg
|-
|Co-enzyme Q10
|10 mg
|-
|L-Carnitine
|20 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|10 mg
|-
|Lutein Esters
|2 mg
|-
|Alpha Lipoic Acid (ALA)
|20 mg
|-
|Phosphatidylcholine
|7 mg
|-
|L-Glutathione
|10 mg
|-
|Silicon
|10 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin A (2666 IU)
|800 μg RE
|100
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 μg
|400
|Vitamin E
|12 mg α-TE
|100
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|14 mg
|1273
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|36 mg NE
|225
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|200 μg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|100 μg
|4000
|Biotin
|50 μg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid
|10 mg
|167
|Iron
|6 mg
|43
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 μg
|100
|Manganese
|0.5 mg
|25
|Selenium
|55 μg
|100
|Chromium
|75 μg
|188
|Iodine
|150 μg
|100
|†NRV - Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|μg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies, or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. Not to be taken on an empty stomach.
