Yorkshire Teabags 40S 125G

5(1)Write a review
Yorkshire Teabags 40S 125G
£ 1.60
£1.28/100g

Product Description

  • Yorkshire tea
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
  • Bringing you a proper brew
  • We go to great lengths to make tea properly - from tasting 1000s of teas a day to find the best for our blend, to building relationships with some of the world's stop tea estates and gardens.
  • But working closely with our suppliers is about more than quality tea. It's about trading with a conscience, doing business in a way that respects people and planet.

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Let's have a proper brew
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD.

Return to

  • Our Proper Brew Promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it. If anything's not up to scratch call us on 0500 418898 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
  Bettys & Taylors of Harrogate,
  North Yorkshire,
  HG2 7LD.

Net Contents

125g ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best wake up call

5 stars

OK product very tasty and flavorful

