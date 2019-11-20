By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal 35G

Schwartz Slow Cooker Chicken Provencal 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • A delicious recipe mix with aromatic garlic, rosemary, thyme and marjoram for a slow-cooked casserole full of flavour.
  • Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Slow cook for up to 8 hrs
  • 2 of your 5 a day is provided by 1 serving of our recipe
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic (14%), Salt, Flavouring (contains Barley, Wheat), Sugar, Rosemary (3%), Basil, Black Pepper, Savory, Oregano, Thyme, Marjoram, Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • For a little inspiration...
  • Ideal with sautéed potatoes, garnished with Schwartz Herbes de Provence. Try adding pitted olives and a splash of red wine, or stir in a handful of capers at the end of cooking for an authentic twist.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy 1251kJ1132kJ
-296kcal270kcal14%
Fat 2.0g10.0g14%
of which saturates 0.8g2.7g14%
Carbohydrate 55.3g12.2g5%
of which sugars 17.0g8.8g10%
Fibre 9.9g3.4g
Protein 9.3g31.0g62%
Salt 14.50g1.60g27%
*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

