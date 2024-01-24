We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haldirams Nimbu Masala 200G

Haldirams Nimbu Masala 200G

£1.50

£0.75/100g

Vegetarian

Soured potato and chickpeas flour noodles
Packed in protective environment.Export packHaldiram's Trade Mark/Copyright Haldiram India (Pvt.) Ltd.
Soured Potato and Chickpeas Flour NoodlesIndian savoury snackReady to EatSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Potatoes (41%), Vegetable Oil (Cotton Seed, Corn and Palm) (in variable proportion), Chickpeas Flour (6%), Moth Bean Flour (3%), Starch (Sago), Rice Powder, Lemon Powder, Salt, Sugar Powder, Mixed Spices (2%) (Red Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Tomato Powder, Mango Powder, Acid (E 330), Colour [Paprika Oleoresin (E160c)] and Anticaking Agent (E551)

Allergy Information

This product is made in a facility that processed foods containing Wheat, Peanut, Nuts, Sesame, Soy and Mustard. For allergen see ingredient in bold

Produce of

Product of India

Net Contents

200g ℮

