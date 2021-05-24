Rockstar Xdurance Energy Drink 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Mixed Fruit Flavour Energy Drink with Sugar & Sweeteners with added Caffeine, Vitamins & Taurine
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
- Vitamins B3 (Niacin) and B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
- 200mg Caffeine
- Rockstar, Rockstar (Stylised), Rockstar Logo and Rockstar Star Design are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
- Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
- Caffeine
- B-Vitamins
- Taurine
- Guarana
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (2.9%), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (0.1%), Caffeine (0.04%), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Taurine (0.02%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, E, B6)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Preparation and Usage
- Best Served Chilled.
Number of uses
500ml = 2 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE
- Warning: High caffeine content.
- Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women (caffeine content 40mg/100ml).
- Please consume responsibly.
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml
|Energy
|89kJ/21kcal
|445kJ/105kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|26g
|of which Sugars
|4.7g
|24g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.03g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|3.2mg (20% *)
|16mg (100% *)
|Vitamin B6
|0.28mg (20% *)
|1.4mg (100% *)
|Vitamin E
|2.4mg (20% *)
|12mg (100% *)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE Warning: High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women (caffeine content 40mg/100ml). Please consume responsibly.
