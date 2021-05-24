We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rockstar Xdurance Energy Drink 500Ml

date 2021-05-24

Rockstar Xdurance Energy Drink 500Ml
£ 1.20
£0.24/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Carbonated Mixed Fruit Flavour Energy Drink with Sugar & Sweeteners with added Caffeine, Vitamins & Taurine
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended.
  • Vitamins B3 (Niacin) and B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
  • 200mg Caffeine
  • Rockstar, Rockstar (Stylised), Rockstar Logo and Rockstar Star Design are Trade Marks of PepsiCo, Inc.
  • Under the Authority of PepsiCo, Inc., Purchase, N.Y., USA.
  • Caffeine
  • B-Vitamins
  • Taurine
  • Guarana
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Vitamins B3 (niacin) and B6 contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (2.9%), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Black Carrot Juice Concentrate, Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pectin), Blueberry Juice from Concentrate (0.1%), Caffeine (0.04%), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Taurine (0.02%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Guarana Extract (0.01%), Vitamins (Niacin, E, B6)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Best Served Chilled.

Number of uses

500ml = 2 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE
  • Warning: High caffeine content.
  • Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women (caffeine content 40mg/100ml).
  • Please consume responsibly.

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch?
  • You can phone us in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit the Contact Us page on our website www.britvic.com.
  • gb.rockstarenergy.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml
Energy89kJ/21kcal445kJ/105kcal
Fat0g0g
of which Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate5.3g26g
of which Sugars4.7g24g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt<0.01g0.03g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)3.2mg (20% *)16mg (100% *)
Vitamin B60.28mg (20% *)1.4mg (100% *)
Vitamin E2.4mg (20% *)12mg (100% *)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
500ml = 2 servings--

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE Warning: High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breastfeeding women (caffeine content 40mg/100ml). Please consume responsibly.

