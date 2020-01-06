By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Bacon & Cheese Wrap

3(3)Write a review
£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Each pack
  • Energy1807kJ 431kcal
    22%
  • Fat18.4g
    26%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1033kJ / 246kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken, mayonnaise, lettuce and smoked bacon in a tomato tortilla.
  • Hand Wrapped. Tortilla filled with chicken, mayonnaise and beechwood smoked bacon. Carefully handpacked everyday Our wraps are made daily using selected ingredients, then expertly hand rolled in a soft tortilla.
  • Hand Wrapped Tortilla filled with chicken, mayonnaise and beechwood smoked bacon Carefully handpacked everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Chicken Breast (22%), Lettuce, Smoked Bacon (6%) (Pork, Water, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Powder, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Mustard Seed, Bell Pepper, Paprika, Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Basil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1033kJ / 246kcal1807kJ / 431kcal
Fat10.5g18.4g
Saturates2.2g3.9g
Carbohydrate23.5g41.1g
Sugars3.5g6.1g
Fibre1.9g3.3g
Protein13.4g23.5g
Salt0.9g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

4 stars

best wrap ever for my lunch , not the best when there’s too much mayo , other than that my favourite wrap in life and is always a go to with the meal deal

Dry

3 stars

Always has the smallest of mayo in all there wraps and sandwiches now.. there sandwiches and wraps use to be so good and full of flavour and mayo now all the Time there dry with hardly any sauce Sort it out guys

My first, and last, wrap

2 stars

I've never had a wrap before, but I'm told that they are less calories than a sandwich so I thought I'd give it a go. The filling tasted okay, but the wrap itself was like eating the foam packaging on the back of some meat products. To add insult to injury, I bought my Husband the matching sandwich (he would never try anything like a wrap) and found mine had only 5 calories less!

