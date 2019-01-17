By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Options White Chocolate 220G

4(1)Write a review
Options White Chocolate 220G
3 tsps (11g) powder in 200ml hot water:
  • Energy186kJ 44kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate flavour instant hot drink with sugars and sweetener
  • Options supports sustainable cocoa farming
  • A deliciously satisfying hot chocolate drink for those chocolatey moments that we all love. Perfect for any time of the day, so sit down, relax and enjoy.
  • Keep a look out for the Options range, there's always something new to try!
  • Why not try Belgian choc orange or delicious Belgian choc mint
  • Contains a source of Phenylalanine
  • UTZ certified cocoa
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Permeate Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil, White Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Sweetener (Aspartame), Milk Proteins, Colour (E160a), Emulsifiers (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect mug of Options:
  • Boil some water and let it cool slightly.
  • Add 3 teaspoons (11g) of Options in to your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well.
  • For a creamier drink, try adding a dash of milk.

Number of uses

Enough for 20 servings per jar

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Ovaltine UK,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Any comments queries or suggestions?
  • 01264 310770
  • Options,
  • PO Box 695,
  • Pewsey,
  • Wiltshire,
  • SN9 5QX.
  • www.optionstreats.co.uk

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g of powderPer serving*% RI**
Energy 1693kJ186kJ2
-402kcal44kcal2
Fat 9.9g1.1g2
of which saturates 7.9g0.9g4
Carbohydrate 71g7.8g3
of which sugars 55g6.1g7
Protein 5.9g0.6g1
Salt 2.7g0.30g5
*11g powder in 200ml water---
**RI = Reference Intake per serving---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

yum

4 stars

this is a lovely change from hot chocolate

