Options White Chocolate 220G

this is a lovely change from hot chocolate
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1693kJ
Milk Permeate Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Coconut Oil, White Chocolate (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Stabilisers (E340, E452), Sweetener (Aspartame), Milk Proteins, Colour (E160a), Emulsifiers (E471), Anti-Caking Agent (E551)
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before end: see base
Produced in Switzerland
Enough for 20 servings per jar
Jar. Plastic - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
220g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g of powder
|Per serving*
|% RI**
|Energy
|1693kJ
|186kJ
|2
|-
|402kcal
|44kcal
|2
|Fat
|9.9g
|1.1g
|2
|of which saturates
|7.9g
|0.9g
|4
|Carbohydrate
|71g
|7.8g
|3
|of which sugars
|55g
|6.1g
|7
|Protein
|5.9g
|0.6g
|1
|Salt
|2.7g
|0.30g
|5
|*11g powder in 200ml water
|-
|-
|-
|**RI = Reference Intake per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
