Pukka Herbs Organic Fair Trade Original Chai 40G
- A royal flush of organic cinnamon, cardamom & ginger
- Naturally made, with care
- This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
- Herb magic
- Discover how organic black tea, cinnamon, cardamom and ginger make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
- Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
- Take the journey of a thousand Rajahs
- Chai - be in awe, for this exotic blend once danced on the lips of Indian royalty. Today, it thrills beyond palaces. Ours is fairly-traded bounty of gingery warmth, cinnamon glow, cardamom zing, and a black tea lift dappled with licorice. It's magical India, in a cup.
- Enjoy your exotic journey.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Good news for a royal cup of tea.
- Organic
- 1% for the planet
- Kosher
- Pack size: 40g
100% Organically Grown and Ethically Sourced ingredients: Cinnamon Bark (40%), Black Tea (20%), Licorice Root (20%), Cardamom Pod (10%), Licorice Root
Best before end: see base
Made in the UK
- Bring these incredible herbs alive by infusing in freshly-boiled water for up to 5 minutes.
- Delicious with or without milk and honey.
20 Count
Box. Recyclable
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- Bristol,
- BS14 0BY.
40g ℮
