Preparation H Soothing 30 Wipes

3(2)Write a review
Preparation H Soothing 30 Wipes
£ 4.40
£0.15/each

Product Description

  • Soothing Wipes
  • Designed to be used in place of regular toilet tissue. They contain a unique combination of Witch Hazel and Aloe Vera to cleanse the anal area, helping to soothe external itching and hydrate dry skin.
  • Contains witch hazel & aloe vera
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Alcohol-free
  • Click-lock closure pack
  • Suitable for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding

Information

Ingredients

Hamamelis Virginiana Distillate, Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Methylparaben, Diazolidinyl Urea, Sodium Citrate, Aloe Barbadensis Gel, Citric Acid, Propylparaben, Capryl/Capramidopropyl Betaine

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended usage:
  • Preparation H Soothing Wipes are designed to be used after a bowel movement in place of regular toilet tissue. They can also be used before applying Preparation H Gel or Ointment to cleanse the anal area.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN.
  • Caution: Avoid contact with eyes.
  • For external use only.

Name and address

  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 4UB,
  • UK.

  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
  • Vanwall Road,
  • Maidenhead,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 4UB,
  • UK.
  • www.preparationh.co.uk
  • Tel: 0845 111 0151
  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
  • 9 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

30 x Wipes

Safety information

KEEP OUT OF REACH AND SIGHT OF CHILDREN. Caution: Avoid contact with eyes. For external use only.

So soothing.

5 stars

These wipes are excellent.

No better than Andrex or Tesco own wipes and 4 tim

1 stars

No better than Andrex or Tesco own wipes and 4 times the price !!!

