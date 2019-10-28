By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Regal Cinema Style Sweet Popcorn 250G

5(1)Write a review
Regal Cinema Style Sweet Popcorn 250G
£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Product Description

  • Popcorn with Sugar
  • Full product range available online
  • www.shopatregal.com
  • Find us on Facebook and Twitter
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Popped Corn (54%), Demerara Sugar, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that handles Milk, Peanut, Tree Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Product of UK

Warnings

  • CAUTION:
  • Occasionally this product may contain unpopped kernels or sugar clusters.

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.

Return to

  • This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments. However if you are not completely satisfied, please return it to the customer service manager stating when and where purchased, your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • UK.
  • T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
  • Email. info@rfplc.com
  • Web. www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy 1910kJ573kj
-456kcal137kcal
Fat17.1g5.13g
of which saturates1.3g0.39g
Carbohydrate63g18.9g
Of which sugars27.5g8.25g
Fibre12.4g3.72g
Protein 6g1.8g
Salt0.03g0.009g

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Occasionally this product may contain unpopped kernels or sugar clusters.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value, as good as cinema stuff

5 stars

Love this popcorn, great size bag and much better value than the other branded stuff. Hard to find instore though, hidden in the world food section instead of snacks.

Usually bought next

Regal Lightly Salted Popcorn 150G

£ 1.30
£0.87/100g

Butterkist Toffee Popcorn 170G

£ 1.49
£0.88/100g

Tesco Salted Popcorn 85G

£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2 Litre Bottle

£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here