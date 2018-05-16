Regal Lightly Salted Popcorn 150G

Product Description
- Popcorn Sprinkled with Sea Salt
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Popped Corn (76%), Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Milk, Peanut, Tree Nuts and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Product of UK
Warnings
- CAUTION:
- Occasionally this product may contain unpopped kernels.
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
Return to
- This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments. However if you are not completely satisfied, please return it to the customer service manager stating when and where purchased, your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|Energy
|2075kJ
|415kj
|-
|497kcal
|99kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|5g
|of which saturates
|1.96g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|10.4g
|Of which sugars
|0.87g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|12.0g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7g
|1.5g
|Salt
|1.85g
|0.37g
Safety information
