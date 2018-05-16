By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G
£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Product Description

  • Instant Noodles
  • Featuring classic flavours steeped in nostalgia, Koka's Original range of noodles is here to create lasting food memories with you. Our time-tested recipes offer the familiar and comforting taste of all the goodness you have grown up to love.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Curry Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sugar, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Onion Powder, Spices, Chives, Garnish: Dehydrated Carrot, Corn, Peas

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see bottom of cup

Produce of

Product of Singapore

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions:
  • 1) Peel lid to half. Empty seasoning & garnish sachets into cup.
  • 2) Add 320ml of boiling water.
  • 3) Close lid for 2 minutes.
  • 4) Mix well and serve.

Number of uses

Serving size (1 cup): 70g, As prepared: 390g

Name and address

  • Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.,
  • 37 Quality Road,
  • Jurong,
  • Singapore 618808.

Distributor address

  • Golden Meadows,
  • Wembley,
  • HA0 1HX.

Return to

  • Golden Meadows,
  • Wembley,
  • HA0 1HX.
  • www.tathui.com
  • www.kokanoodles.com

Net Contents

70g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as preparedPer serving
Energy 334kJ / 80kcal1301kJ / 310kcal
Fat 3.4g13.1g
of which Saturates 1.6g6.1g
Carbohydrate 10.3g40.2g
of which Sugars 0.6g2.3g
Fibre 0.5g1.9g
Protein 1.8g7.0g
Salt 0.8g3.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 70G

£ 1.00
£14.29/kg

Koka Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour 85G

£ 0.45
£5.30/kg

Hovis Soft White Medium Bread 800G

£ 1.10
£0.14/100g

Koka Instant Noodles Vegetable Flavour 85G

£ 0.45
£5.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here