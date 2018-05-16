Koka Instant Noodles Curry Flavour 70G

Product Description
- Instant Noodles
- Featuring classic flavours steeped in nostalgia, Koka's Original range of noodles is here to create lasting food memories with you. Our time-tested recipes offer the familiar and comforting taste of all the goodness you have grown up to love.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 70g
Information
Ingredients
Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Curry Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sugar, Hydrolysed Soy Protein, Onion Powder, Spices, Chives, Garnish: Dehydrated Carrot, Corn, Peas
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see bottom of cup
Produce of
Product of Singapore
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking Instructions:
- 1) Peel lid to half. Empty seasoning & garnish sachets into cup.
- 2) Add 320ml of boiling water.
- 3) Close lid for 2 minutes.
- 4) Mix well and serve.
Number of uses
Serving size (1 cup): 70g, As prepared: 390g
Name and address
- Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.,
- 37 Quality Road,
- Jurong,
- Singapore 618808.
Distributor address
- Golden Meadows,
- Wembley,
- HA0 1HX.
Return to
- Golden Meadows,
- Wembley,
- HA0 1HX.
- www.tathui.com
- www.kokanoodles.com
Net Contents
70g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per serving
|Energy
|334kJ / 80kcal
|1301kJ / 310kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|13.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.6g
|6.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.3g
|40.2g
|of which Sugars
|0.6g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|1.8g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.8g
|3.0g
