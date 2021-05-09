We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Sun Spray Kids Pure & Sensitive Spf 50 200Ml

4.9(81)Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£ 6.50
£3.25/100ml

  • NIVEA's Sensitive Sun Lotion provides children with highly effective SPF 50+ protection against sunburn and sun-induced skin damage.
  • Protect the whole family with our Adults and UV Face Range too! To complete your summer care routine, try our After Sun range.
  • Highly Effective - Immediate protection against UVA and UVB rays, sunburns and long-term skin damage whilst the formula is extra water resistant
  • For Kid's Sensitive Skin - Reliable sun protection that helps to reduce the risk of sun irritations.
  • Soothes Sensitive Skin
  • Fast-absorbing and fragrance free formula
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Dibutyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Copernicia Cerifera Cera, Panthenol, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Glycerin, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sucrose Polystearate, Polyglyceryl-4 Diisostearate/Polyhydroxystearate/Sebacate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Caprylyl Glycol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Check ingredients for sensitives

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Pump. Metal - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Check ingredients for sensitives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

81 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nivea

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

My children use this spray because it is especially suitable for children's sensitive skin. Highly effective UVA / UVB protection immediately protects against sunlight and long-term damage to the skin caused by UV radiation. The fragrance-free formula reduces the risk of sun allergies.

Love it

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I bought this to try for my daughter and it worked very well at protecting her from the sun, she even took it to school with her so was very easy to apply, will buy and use again and again

Good sun protection

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This is best ever sun protection to kids. My child's skin is really sensitive and whenever it gets summer she is in trouble. If we apply the nice quantity of nivea sunscreen it gives really good care and give a good moisturising to her skin, gives her a confidence to play outside with friends on summer. Love the product. Really useful one.

Lovely

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I absolutely love this product ! So easy to use and the older kids use it easily also ! It's not to thick and sticky like other creams !

Holiday buy

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Used it in holidays in Portugal easy to spray on my little one and not sticky at all and fast absorbed , smell amazing too xx

Trusted brand

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This is our go to product for sun protection. My daughter has sensitive skin and this has never caused any issues. Soaks into skin quickly and it's not sticky afterwards. We also use it on our 10 month old son and it's great on his skin too.

Well protrcted

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Kept my little one well protected in the summer sun. It didn't come off in the water and never stained his clothes.

Never without this in the sun.

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I buy this in the roller bottle type as it is very handy to have in your bag. Is easy to apply on your kids. My son hates most sun creams moans,but in roller form when applying it to him doesn't. Has lovely smell that is not over powering,added benefit doesn't irritate his sensitive skin. Would highly recommend this.

Excellent sun protection

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Cream was a good consistency, not to thin and not too thick, it rubbed in nicely without taking too much time. I used it on both my children in the morning on a lovely sunny day and they didn't burn or get red, my son has quite sensitive skin but was fine with this cream. I didn't notice any stains on my kids clothes after using which can happen with a lot of other sun creams. Overall I would definitely recommend Nivea, its a good high factor and gives great protection, good for all the family not just the kids.

1-10 of 81 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

