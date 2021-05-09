Nivea Sun Spray Kids Pure & Sensitive Spf 50 200Ml

Nivea
Nivea
My children use this spray because it is especially suitable for children's sensitive skin. Highly effective UVA / UVB protection immediately protects against sunlight and long-term damage to the skin caused by UV radiation. The fragrance-free formula reduces the risk of sun allergies.
Love it
Love it
I bought this to try for my daughter and it worked very well at protecting her from the sun, she even took it to school with her so was very easy to apply, will buy and use again and again
Good sun protection
Good sun protection
This is best ever sun protection to kids. My child's skin is really sensitive and whenever it gets summer she is in trouble. If we apply the nice quantity of nivea sunscreen it gives really good care and give a good moisturising to her skin, gives her a confidence to play outside with friends on summer. Love the product. Really useful one.
Lovely
Lovely
I absolutely love this product ! So easy to use and the older kids use it easily also ! It's not to thick and sticky like other creams !
Holiday buy
Holiday buy
Used it in holidays in Portugal easy to spray on my little one and not sticky at all and fast absorbed , smell amazing too xx
Trusted brand
Trusted brand
This is our go to product for sun protection. My daughter has sensitive skin and this has never caused any issues. Soaks into skin quickly and it's not sticky afterwards. We also use it on our 10 month old son and it's great on his skin too.
Well protrcted
Well protrcted
Kept my little one well protected in the summer sun. It didn't come off in the water and never stained his clothes.
Never without this in the sun.
Never without this in the sun.
I buy this in the roller bottle type as it is very handy to have in your bag. Is easy to apply on your kids. My son hates most sun creams moans,but in roller form when applying it to him doesn't. Has lovely smell that is not over powering,added benefit doesn't irritate his sensitive skin. Would highly recommend this.
Excellent sun protection
Excellent sun protection
Cream was a good consistency, not to thin and not too thick, it rubbed in nicely without taking too much time. I used it on both my children in the morning on a lovely sunny day and they didn't burn or get red, my son has quite sensitive skin but was fine with this cream. I didn't notice any stains on my kids clothes after using which can happen with a lot of other sun creams. Overall I would definitely recommend Nivea, its a good high factor and gives great protection, good for all the family not just the kids.