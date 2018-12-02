Tesco De-Ionised Water 2.5L

I use this for filling my steam generator iron as
I use this for filling my steam generator iron as advised by the I ,maker but it is really hit or miss when I try to order this product..Ive tried carplan and tesco de-ionised water,sometimes its recognised,sometimes not.But the screen shows ironing water which is not recommended by the maker of my iron.De-ionised water used 50/50 is advised .As I know of other customers that have the same problem, it should be an every day item,like any other laundry item.
Ideal for kettles
Only found in the car section of Tesco, this is great for keeping kettles alive for much longer. 1/3 tap water and 2/3 de-ionised water, and your kettle will not get furred up anything like as quickly.
good value
could not find this cheaper anywhere else so great value -
Quick and simple ordering
Product as described described,very fast processing time.only downfall was that bottle had leaked inside of packaging box otherwise 5 star
Car Plan De-Ionised Water:- Great product
This de-ionised water is an absolute life-saver for both my electric steam iron & my steam generator iron. Both appliances need this product because we live in a very hard water area and the lime-scale ruins these appliances very quickly. Tesco keeps the price very affordable and it's great to be able to order on-line and collect from my local store which is too small to stock the product. I'm very satisfied.
Great product
I buy this item regularly as it is a trusted product and does what it says so doesn't let me down. I would highly recommend it and will continue to buy it.
a good product
Have always used this - it used to be on the shelf but now have to order it on line!
DELIVERY AND INFORMATION
ORDERD THIS PRODUCT, ARRIVED NEXT DAY AT MY LOCAL STORE WAS KEPT UPDATED AT ALL TIMES, EXCELLENT SERVICE
Great pricepoint
Cheapest around, great value for money with the added extra you can pickup from local store.
great way to buy
use for steam iron and bought in bulk via click and collect as it is usually difficult to find in stock, by using this rather than water we haven,t had a problem with the iron in 4 years