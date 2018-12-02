By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco De-Ionised Water 2.5L

5(20)Write a review
Tesco De-Ionised Water 2.5L
£ 1.50
£0.60/litre

Product Description

  • Prevents furring & scale formation
  • For use in lead-acid batteries & engine cooling systems
  • Also suitable for use in steam irons in hard water areas
  • Treated to remove most of the corrosive impurities present in untreated water, CarPlan De-Ionised water is not only ideal for use in vehicle batteries and radiators, but also many domestic appliances including steam irons. It helps prevent furring and scale formation which, over time, could cause damage.
  • Prevents furring and scale formation
  • Use in vehicle batteries and radiators
  • Suitable for household appliances including steam irons
  • Pack size: 2.5L

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

20 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

I use this for filling my steam generator iron as

3 stars

I use this for filling my steam generator iron as advised by the I ,maker but it is really hit or miss when I try to order this product..Ive tried carplan and tesco de-ionised water,sometimes its recognised,sometimes not.But the screen shows ironing water which is not recommended by the maker of my iron.De-ionised water used 50/50 is advised .As I know of other customers that have the same problem, it should be an every day item,like any other laundry item.

Ideal for kettles

4 stars

Only found in the car section of Tesco, this is great for keeping kettles alive for much longer. 1/3 tap water and 2/3 de-ionised water, and your kettle will not get furred up anything like as quickly.

good value

5 stars

could not find this cheaper anywhere else so great value -

Quick and simple ordering

5 stars

Product as described described,very fast processing time.only downfall was that bottle had leaked inside of packaging box otherwise 5 star

Car Plan De-Ionised Water:- Great product

5 stars

This de-ionised water is an absolute life-saver for both my electric steam iron & my steam generator iron. Both appliances need this product because we live in a very hard water area and the lime-scale ruins these appliances very quickly. Tesco keeps the price very affordable and it's great to be able to order on-line and collect from my local store which is too small to stock the product. I'm very satisfied.

Great product

5 stars

I buy this item regularly as it is a trusted product and does what it says so doesn't let me down. I would highly recommend it and will continue to buy it.

a good product

5 stars

Have always used this - it used to be on the shelf but now have to order it on line!

DELIVERY AND INFORMATION

5 stars

ORDERD THIS PRODUCT, ARRIVED NEXT DAY AT MY LOCAL STORE WAS KEPT UPDATED AT ALL TIMES, EXCELLENT SERVICE

Great pricepoint

5 stars

Cheapest around, great value for money with the added extra you can pickup from local store.

great way to buy

5 stars

use for steam iron and bought in bulk via click and collect as it is usually difficult to find in stock, by using this rather than water we haven,t had a problem with the iron in 4 years

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Ironing Water Spring Fresh 1Lt

£ 0.80
£0.80/litre

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Tesco Daffodils Bunch

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Oust All Purpose Descaler 3 Pack

£ 1.66
£0.55/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here