Maynards Wine Gums 190G

4(1)Write a review
Maynards Wine Gums 190G
£ 1.48
£0.78/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 4 sweets (23.6 g) serving contains
  • Energy330 kJ 78 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars14g
    15%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1400 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • Approx. 32 sweets per bag.
  • Delicious fruit-flavoured chewy gums made in a variety of dazzling colours, stamped with signature wine labels
  • Whether you're trying them for the first time or reliving childhood sweetshop memories, you're bound to find your favourite
  • Made with only natural colours, Wine Gums are lovingly created to give you the very best taste
  • This 190g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup (contains Sulphites), Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Coconut, Sunflower), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 4 sweets (23.6 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1400 kJ330 kJ8400 kJ /
-329 kcal78 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g<0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g<0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 76 g18 g260 g
of which Sugars 57 g14 g90 g
Protein 4.8 g1.1 g50 g
Salt 0.03 g<0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Wine gums.

4 stars

Very,very fruity.

