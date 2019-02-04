By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maynards Sports Mixture 190G

5(1)Write a review
Maynards Sports Mixture 190G
£ 1.48
£0.78/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 5 sweets (22.5 g) serving contains
  • Energy321 kJ 76 kcal
    4%
  • Fat<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1 g
    <1%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01 g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavour gums.
  • Delicious super chewy fruit-flavoured sweets, shaped in a variety of classic sports gear
  • From tennis racquets and cricket bats to sailing boats and rugby balls, these sporty pieces are made with only natural colours
  • This 190g bag is perfect for sharing with friends and family
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Gelatine, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon, Paprika Extract, Lutein, Curcumin), Flavourings, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Coconut), Glazing Agent (Carnauba, Wax)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Approx. 42 sweets per bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Maynards Bassetts products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 5 sweets (22.5 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 1428 kJ321 kJ8400 kJ /
-336 kcal76 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 0.2 g<0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates 0.2 g<0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate 76 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g13 g90 g
Protein 7.2 g1.6 g50 g
Salt 0.05 g<0.01 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

