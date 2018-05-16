Tesco Medium Salsa Topping 290G

- Energy27kJ 6kcal<1%
- Fat<0.1g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 134kJ / 32kcal
Product Description
- A chunky tomato dip with onion, green pepper and a hint of jalapeño chillies.
- With naturally sweet tomatoes and green peppers, rough chopped for texture.
- COOL & TANGY
- Pack size: 290G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (56%), Tomato Purée, Onion (10%), Green Pepper (7%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (0.2%), Chilli Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days.
Number of uses
Approx. 14 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Net Contents
290g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 tablespoon (20g)
|Energy
|134kJ / 32kcal
|27kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|1.2g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
