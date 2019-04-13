By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sour Cream Topping 280G

Tesco Sour Cream Topping 280G
£ 1.30
£0.46/100g
1 tablespoon (20g)
  • Energy109kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat2.3g
    3%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 547kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Soured cream topping.
  • CREAMY & COOLING Smooth and slightly tangy, to balance spicy flavours
  • CREAMY & COOLING
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soured Cream (Milk) (50%), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days. For best results serve chilled. Shake bottle before using.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 tablespoon (20g)
Energy547kJ / 132kcal109kJ / 26kcal
Fat11.5g2.3g
Saturates7.2g1.4g
Carbohydrate5.7g1.1g
Sugars1.5g0.3g
Fibre0.5g0.1g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

TERRIBLE

2 stars

Bought this to use with chicken fajitas as they had none off the usual tubs in the chilled section beside salsa,garlic,homous etc ....have to say terrible wouldn't buy again so runny and sour🤣

Thick and tasty

4 stars

I tend to buy this to go with nacho's and fajitas and it is a very tasty addition. However, as it very thick in consistency, it would be better to be a jar instead of a hard squeezy bottle. This would be to avoid cutting the bottle on half to scrape out the large amount of remnants behind.

