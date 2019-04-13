Tesco Sour Cream Topping 280G

TERRIBLE
Bought this to use with chicken fajitas as they had none off the usual tubs in the chilled section beside salsa,garlic,homous etc ....have to say terrible wouldn't buy again so runny and sour🤣
Thick and tasty
I tend to buy this to go with nacho's and fajitas and it is a very tasty addition. However, as it very thick in consistency, it would be better to be a jar instead of a hard squeezy bottle. This would be to avoid cutting the bottle on half to scrape out the large amount of remnants behind.