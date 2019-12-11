Tesco Mild Guacamole Topping 285G

- Energy130kJ 31kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 156kcal
Product Description
- Guacamole inspired sauce with soured cream, avocado purée and jalapeño chillies.
- CREAMY & ZESTY Avocado blended with tomato, onion and lime for a zingy flavour.
- CREAMY & ZESTY
- Pack size: 285g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Avocado Purée (3.5%), Lime Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (1%), Coriander Leaf, Dried Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Colours (Lutein, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum), Dried Red Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
285g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1 tablespoon (20g)
|Energy
|648kJ / 156kcal
|130kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
