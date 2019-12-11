By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mild Guacamole Topping 285G

Tesco Mild Guacamole Topping 285G
£ 1.30
£0.46/100g
1 tablespoon
  • Energy130kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • Guacamole inspired sauce with soured cream, avocado purée and jalapeño chillies.
  • CREAMY & ZESTY Avocado blended with tomato, onion and lime for a zingy flavour.
  • CREAMY & ZESTY
  • Pack size: 285g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato, Onion, Soured Cream (Milk) (5%), Modified Maize Starch, Avocado Purée (3.5%), Lime Juice from Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Garlic Purée, Jalapeño Chilli (1%), Coriander Leaf, Dried Egg Yolk, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Colours (Lutein, Copper Chlorophyllin Complex), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum), Dried Red Pepper, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 14 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

285g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 tablespoon (20g)
Energy648kJ / 156kcal130kJ / 31kcal
Fat12.3g2.5g
Saturates1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate9.8g2.0g
Sugars4.2g0.8g
Fibre0.7g0.1g
Protein1.2g0.2g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

