Laila Basmati Rice 2Kg

Laila Basmati Rice 2Kg
£ 3.00
£1.50/kg

Offer

One Serving (75g as sold) contains:
  • Energy1187kJ 279kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.4g
    0.6%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.1g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1495kJ

Product Description

  • Basmati Rice
  • For some tasty recipes visit us at: Lailafoods.com
  • Did You Know...
  • Basmati Rice is perfect for curries or as an accompaniment to any meat, vegetable or fish dish. It's aged to intensify the flavour and taste. It's naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
  • Basmati rice is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar. An excellent source of carbohydrates, it will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
  • We use only the finest quality Basmati grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
  • Aged to perfection
  • Original basmati with a delicate aroma and delicious taste
  • Perfect for all rice dishes
  • Our rice is perfect for many dishes
  • Naturally gluten free
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2kg

Information

Ingredients

100% Pure Basmati Rice

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep tightly closed and consume within the Best Before End date.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Rice
  • It's as Easy
  • 1 Take 75g rice (per person), rinse in running water and place in a large pan of boiling water.
  • 2 Stir and bring back to the boil, keeping uncovered. Reduce to a rolling simmer for approx. 10 minutes or until rice is tender.
  • 3 Drain water, cover and leave to stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.
  • Cooking appliances vary and these instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the rice is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat

Number of uses

This bag contains approximately 26 servings

Name and address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 75g
Energy 1495kJ1187kJ
-351kcal279kcal
Fat 0.5g0.4g
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrates84g63g
of which sugars 0.1g<0.1g
Protein 8g6g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g
This bag contains approximately 26 servings--

