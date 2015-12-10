Ravenswood Lodi Zinfandel 75Cl

Nice smooth wine
I was first introduced to Zinfandel on a cruise. Thought at the time it was a smooth, chocolatey, fruity wine at a reasonable price. Have been looking for the actual wine from the cruise without success, but the Ravenswood is close to what we experienced. Have already re-ordered more bottles
An excellent Zinfandel
Zinfandel is one of my favourites and Ravenswood is one of the best. A good, deep ,fruity finish - cherries and blackberries, very smooth and eminently quaffable and with the discount a fantastic price.
Disappointing Zin (especially for the money)
Having seen reviews for this wine I was expecting great things but was sadly disappointed. The tannins are very pronounced which isn't something you usually find with a Zinfandel and as such it isn't anything like as smooth as other Zinfandels I've had. For £9.99 there are other much better options.
Fantastic
This is s lovely deep bodied smooth drinking wine, it tastes delicious so much so I purchased 2 boxes and will be buying more.
Good value drinking!
This is our favourite 'everyday' red, but it is not widely available. So pleased to see it in the Tesco listing, and at an advantageous price. Delivered by cheerful, careful girl, who ensured wine was safely placed into our cottage - no leaving it on the doorstep! - in adequate packaging. All good - will order again..and again.....!
Superb.
This wine packs a real punch and represents excellent value.
Bargain Zinfandel
We have been searching out this excellent Zinfandel ever since discovering it in a restaurant. So the case we bought in the Tesco's 25% off sale produced a beautifully quaffable red at a bargain price.
the shiraz to go for
the american shiraz which beats australian wines at this price.
A Great Wine!
Very smooth, full of ripe berry fruits, perfect on its own or even better with with a chargrilled steak! Only problem was one bottle was not enough, it is deceptively potent at 14.5% but slips down very well....
Had High Expectations...
Maybe it's just the 2012 I had, but I was hoping for something a bit exciting when I tried this and have to say I was a little disappointed. Compared to Dancing Bull which I've drunk many time in this states, I found this Zinfandel as completely uneventful. Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad wine and perfectly drinkable but I wouldn't buy it again at a tenner.