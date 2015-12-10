We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ravenswood Lodi Zinfandel 75Cl

4.2(13)Write a review
image 1 of Ravenswood Lodi Zinfandel 75Cl
  • For over 35 years, Ravenswood has produced Zinfandels of exceptional quality and soul. Our Lodi Zin is bursting with luscious flavours of blackberry and black cherry, aromas of chocolate and spice, and balanced acidity.
  • Wine of USA
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Lodi Zin explodes with blueberries, black plums, vanilla, and cocoa. Lush and mouthfilling, with incredibly silky tannins that slide into a long, flavorful finish. Uncork now for a tempting taste, or cellar for up to 10 years of flavor development.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

Ravenswood Winery

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

N/A

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Zinfandel

Vinification Details

  • The Lodi region is characterized by warm days and cool nights with deep, sandy soils, forcing the vine's roots to push deep to find water and nutrients. The old vines that supply our Lodi Zinfandel typically are the first of our three County Zinfandels to be harvested. The warm days and early ripening lead to a soft and very fruit-driven Zinfandel.

History

  • Established in 1976, Ravenswood was one of the first on the scene to focus their winemaking efforts to the production of classically big & bold Zinfandel from Sonoma County & bring it to the world stage. Ravenswood was founded by Joel Peterson, who is dubbed the ‘Godfather of Zin'. The wines we like best come from old, pre-Prohibition vines - dry-farmed & low-production. Ravenswood strives to honor these venerable vineyards with soulful wines that are representative of place, person & period in time.

Regional Information

  • Lodi, California, U.S.A

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Wine of USA

Name and address

  • Vinted and bottled by:
  • Ravenswood Winery,
  • Geyserville,
  • CA.,
  • U.S.A.

Importer address

  • E. & J. Gallo Winery (Deutschland) GmbH,
  • Louisenstrasse 65,
  • 61348 Bad Homburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Ravenswood Winery Europe,
  • 4th Floor,
  • Harman House,
  • 1 George Street,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1QQ U.K.
  • www.ravenswoodwinery.com

Net Contents

750ml

View all Red Wine

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Nice smooth wine

4 stars

I was first introduced to Zinfandel on a cruise. Thought at the time it was a smooth, chocolatey, fruity wine at a reasonable price. Have been looking for the actual wine from the cruise without success, but the Ravenswood is close to what we experienced. Have already re-ordered more bottles

An excellent Zinfandel

5 stars

Zinfandel is one of my favourites and Ravenswood is one of the best. A good, deep ,fruity finish - cherries and blackberries, very smooth and eminently quaffable and with the discount a fantastic price.

Disappointing Zin (especially for the money)

1 stars

Having seen reviews for this wine I was expecting great things but was sadly disappointed. The tannins are very pronounced which isn't something you usually find with a Zinfandel and as such it isn't anything like as smooth as other Zinfandels I've had. For £9.99 there are other much better options.

Fantastic

5 stars

This is s lovely deep bodied smooth drinking wine, it tastes delicious so much so I purchased 2 boxes and will be buying more.

Good value drinking!

4 stars

This is our favourite 'everyday' red, but it is not widely available. So pleased to see it in the Tesco listing, and at an advantageous price. Delivered by cheerful, careful girl, who ensured wine was safely placed into our cottage - no leaving it on the doorstep! - in adequate packaging. All good - will order again..and again.....!

Superb.

4 stars

This wine packs a real punch and represents excellent value.

Bargain Zinfandel

4 stars

We have been searching out this excellent Zinfandel ever since discovering it in a restaurant. So the case we bought in the Tesco's 25% off sale produced a beautifully quaffable red at a bargain price.

the shiraz to go for

5 stars

the american shiraz which beats australian wines at this price.

A Great Wine!

5 stars

Very smooth, full of ripe berry fruits, perfect on its own or even better with with a chargrilled steak! Only problem was one bottle was not enough, it is deceptively potent at 14.5% but slips down very well....

Had High Expectations...

3 stars

Maybe it's just the 2012 I had, but I was hoping for something a bit exciting when I tried this and have to say I was a little disappointed. Compared to Dancing Bull which I've drunk many time in this states, I found this Zinfandel as completely uneventful. Don't get me wrong, it's not a bad wine and perfectly drinkable but I wouldn't buy it again at a tenner.

