Tesco Finest St Mont 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest St Mont 75Cl
£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Energy404kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ / 78kcal

Product Description

  • 2017 Saint Mont AOC. Product of France.
  • Made from local rare grapes Gros Manseng, Petit Courbu, Arrufiac and Petit Manseng, this light, crisp dry wine has delicate flavours of citrus and white peaches. Best enjoyed with white fish or soft cheese. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of France
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Well-balanced, soft and rich, with notes of quince, pineapple and lemon followed by a fresh, almost acidic, finish, with good length.

Region of Origin

Southwest

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Plaimont Producteurs

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Gros Manseng, Arrufiac, Petit Courbu

Vinification Details

  • Systematic de-stalking of the grapes is followed by partial skin maceration. Gentle pneumatic pressing extracts the free-run wine. The wine then undergoes temperature-controlled alcoholic fermentation (16-18°C) in stainless-steel tanks to conserve maximum aromatic intensity. It is then aged on its fine lees in temperature stainless steel tanks for 4 to 5 months with regular stirring

History

  • In 1979 the three wine cooperatives of Plaisance, Aignan and Saint-Mont in the Gers joined forces to set up a united group of cooperatives and vineyards which became “Plaimont Producteurs” in the Gers. In 1999, Plaimont Producteurs were joined by the cooperatives of Crouseilles and Condom. Situated in the heart of South-West France, Plaimont's vineyards stretch from the Pyrenean foothills to the undulating Gascony hillsides covering a uniquely rich terroir

Regional Information

  • The Saint Mont appellation presents three complementary terroirs: Plaisance, Aignan and Saint Mont. Each of these terroirs demands rigour, vigilance, carefully controlled yields and, in view of their diversity and typicity, specific requirements. Every parcel of vines (about ½ hectare) is planted with a single grape variety and identified as a separate unity which is cultivated according to its grape variety, terroir, exposition and climate

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed with white fish or soft cheeses.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Plaimont Producteurs,
  • Route D'Orthez,
  • 32400 Saint-Mont,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy323kJ / 78kcal404kJ / 97kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Lovely dry wine

5 stars

Really delicious wine. Crisp and refreshing and excellent value for money. Will buy again.

Better than ever

5 stars

I tried this some time ago and liked it but the most recent purchase is reassuringly even better. I have tried it from other suppliers but Tesco is quite the best.

Yuk

1 stars

For the first time ever we had to take wine back and this was it. Described as dry but it was sweet and had an underlying unpleasant after taste

2014 was excellent wine 2015 is disappointing

1 stars

Not the same wine, 2015 is really no where near as good as the 2014. The % has dropped from 13.5% to 12.5% and the flavour with it. Disappointing we thought we had found a good wine for a good price. 2015 not for me.

Great value house white

4 stars

Really enjoyed this having tasted it a few years ago at the Tesco Wine Fair. A great value, everyday wine, not overly dry but crisp and fresh. Expect this will be my go to summer white for those mid week evenings when the sun is shining.

Incredible stuff

5 stars

The Saint Mont region of South west France was only granted AOC status in 2011, and the first vintage of this Tesco wine to celebrate the appelation's newfound standing is absolutely stunning. Pale gold in colour and an upfront peachy-perfume aroma. On the palate are beautiful tropical notes of pineapple and melon, backed up with a mouthwateringly crisp acidity. A nuanced, elegant, sublime bottle of wine. Pick any superlative you want!

This is an excellent wine!

5 stars

We had a holiday in the region about 6 years ago and discovered the St Mont wines. We actually visited the winery that produce this wine. This is an excellent wine. Very refreshing with a lovely apple finish. I'm pleased that Tesco is now offering this wine and hope at some point they will also offer the excellent St Mont red wines.

wheres the fruit

1 stars

dry dry dry, but someone squeezed out all the fruit. It reminds me of a whisper. Whatever you do dont chill it, or you'll think your drinking from your water glass... This really is taking a light wine to absurdity. And if youre struggling to identify a taste? do not have it with food.... its just non existant..

Really lovely wine

5 stars

Bought a case of this last week have already drunk two bottles. A really lovely wine with an apple aftertaste. Highly recommend.

Very refreshing

4 stars

The main thing which one notices is the clean acidity of the wine's taste, which makes it an excellent match for food. Both tropical fruit (e.g. melon) and greener fruit (especially green apples) can be tasted. The latter makes it an appealing alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. All in all, an impressive white wine. Finally, I was able to buy this wine at a considerable discount.

