Tesco Finest St Mont 75Cl

Lovely dry wine
Really delicious wine. Crisp and refreshing and excellent value for money. Will buy again.
Better than ever
I tried this some time ago and liked it but the most recent purchase is reassuringly even better. I have tried it from other suppliers but Tesco is quite the best.
Yuk
For the first time ever we had to take wine back and this was it. Described as dry but it was sweet and had an underlying unpleasant after taste
2014 was excellent wine 2015 is disappointing
Not the same wine, 2015 is really no where near as good as the 2014. The % has dropped from 13.5% to 12.5% and the flavour with it. Disappointing we thought we had found a good wine for a good price. 2015 not for me.
Great value house white
Really enjoyed this having tasted it a few years ago at the Tesco Wine Fair. A great value, everyday wine, not overly dry but crisp and fresh. Expect this will be my go to summer white for those mid week evenings when the sun is shining.
Incredible stuff
The Saint Mont region of South west France was only granted AOC status in 2011, and the first vintage of this Tesco wine to celebrate the appelation's newfound standing is absolutely stunning. Pale gold in colour and an upfront peachy-perfume aroma. On the palate are beautiful tropical notes of pineapple and melon, backed up with a mouthwateringly crisp acidity. A nuanced, elegant, sublime bottle of wine. Pick any superlative you want!
This is an excellent wine!
We had a holiday in the region about 6 years ago and discovered the St Mont wines. We actually visited the winery that produce this wine. This is an excellent wine. Very refreshing with a lovely apple finish. I'm pleased that Tesco is now offering this wine and hope at some point they will also offer the excellent St Mont red wines.
wheres the fruit
dry dry dry, but someone squeezed out all the fruit. It reminds me of a whisper. Whatever you do dont chill it, or you'll think your drinking from your water glass... This really is taking a light wine to absurdity. And if youre struggling to identify a taste? do not have it with food.... its just non existant..
Really lovely wine
Bought a case of this last week have already drunk two bottles. A really lovely wine with an apple aftertaste. Highly recommend.
Very refreshing
The main thing which one notices is the clean acidity of the wine's taste, which makes it an excellent match for food. Both tropical fruit (e.g. melon) and greener fruit (especially green apples) can be tasted. The latter makes it an appealing alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. All in all, an impressive white wine. Finally, I was able to buy this wine at a considerable discount.