Innocent Apple & Raspberry Juice 900Ml

Apple & Raspberry Juice Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff Our innocent promise: 1. Tasty healthy products* - 100% pure fruit juice. No concentrates. No funny business. 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically. 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good. *This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.

Pack size: 900ML

7 Pressed Apples (92%), 27 Crushed Raspberries (8%) Squashed into every bottle

Approx. servings per carafe: 6

900ml ℮

