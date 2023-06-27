We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Innocent Apple & Raspberry Juice 900Ml

Innocent Apple & Raspberry Juice 900Ml

Apple & Raspberry JuiceGo to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuffOur innocent promise:1. Tasty healthy products* - 100% pure fruit juice. No concentrates. No funny business.2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.orginnocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.*This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
7 apples and 27 crushed raspberries and absolutely nothing else. Just the smoothest and tastiest juice.- it's never concentrated- blend of 7 apples and 27 raspberries in every 900ml carafe- 1 portion of fruit in every 150ml serving
Pack size: 900ML
This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Ingredients

7 Pressed Apples (92%), 27 Crushed Raspberries (8%) Squashed into every bottle

Number of uses

Approx. servings per carafe: 6

Net Contents

900ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

This juice has been gently pasteurised, just like milk.Shake it up.

