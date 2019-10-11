By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagne 255G

3(5)Write a review
Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagne 255G
£ 2.70
£10.59/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetable lasagne gluten free rice pasta
  • Find out more about our products, our company, our family and what makes Amy's Kitchen food so special at www.amyskitchen.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Lasagne - Enjoy the rich flavour of this Italian favourite. Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagne is made with tender spinach and courgettes, crisp carrots, the finest tomato sauce and cheeses, layered between all natural rice pasta.
  • Treat yourself to this delicious, easy to prepare meal from Amy's Kitchen.
  • Buon Appetito.
  • We love to cook for you®
  • After the birth of our daughter Amy in 1987 we found there was little time to prepare the wholesome nutritious food we normally ate. Realising there were others like us, we set up Amy's Kitchen to produce delicious frozen meals for health-conscious people too busy to cook. We use only the finest natural ingredients and prepare them with the same careful attention in our kitchen as you would in your own home. No meat, fish, poultry or eggs are ever used in any Amy's Kitchen products.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Microwave or oven bake
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for coeliacs
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 0.255kg

Information

Ingredients

Organic Rice Pasta (24%), Organic Tomato Puree (20%), Ricotta Cheese (Milk) (14%), Filtered Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (8%), Organic Onions (5%), Organic Courgettes (5%), Organic Spinach (4%), Organic Olive Oil, Organic Carrots (2%), Basil, Italian-Style Hard Cheese (Milk), Organic Butter (Milk), Sea Salt, Organic Garlic, Black Pepper, Spices*, *100% Pure Herbs and Spices, 70% of the agricultural ingredients are produced in accordance with the rules of organic production under Organic Certification US-ORG-050

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep frozen

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Consume immediately after heating. Do not refreeze.
Ovens vary, so please use these instructions as a guide only. For fan assisted ovens, cooking times should be reduced. For best results refer to manufacturer's handbook.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F. Remove overwrap. Cover paper tray with aluminium foil in a tent shape (to prevent cheese from sticking) and place on a baking tray. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until piping hot. Let stand 2-3 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Made in USA

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Return to

  • Made with Love
  • We like hearing from you. If you have any questions or comments, please write to us:
  • Amy's Kitchen UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 1521,
  • Bedford,
  • MK43 7QZ.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (Serves 1)RI*
Energy 569 kJ1464 kJ8400 kJ
-136 kcal350 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 5.5g14g70g
of which saturates 2.5g6.4g20g
Carbohydrate 16g42g260g
of which sugars 2.5g6.4g90g
Fibre 1.3g3.3g
Protein 5.5g14g50g
Salt 0.8g2.0g6.0g
*Reference Intake---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! My partner cooked it partly in our microwave and partly in the halogen. Will buy every week

Needs work

2 stars

Hardly any cheese on top, and very dry inside

Changed… and not in a good way!

1 stars

This used to be really tasty, satisfying healthy meal - one of my favourites. The ingredients have now appear to have changed, although this is not specified on the box, the calorific content is reduced, and it seems watery and tasteless. The cheese content appears to be drastically reduced. It seems as though it is a much cheaper product, although the price remains the same. I will not be buying this again.

Very popular and tasty in our household!

5 stars

I love this lasagne! So does my daughter. As a gluten free microwave lasagne you couldnt do much better. Yummy!

Truly disgusting.

1 stars

Possibly the worse thing I have ever eaten. Sent as a substitute for Tesco Free From Beef lasagne (no longer available except as a piggy portion). Nothing like the picture on the box. Covered with a scant portion of grated cheese that hardly melted. Covered the product with tin foil as instructed and this probably caused this so put it back in the oven for extra 5 minutes. Made no difference even though my oven usually cooks hotter than most. The pasta sheets were chewy. There was unidentified green stuff and some barely cooked courgettes (I think). Stringy cheese which was difficult to swallow. There was a watery substance at the bottom of the dish. The tomato sauce did not even taste of tomato. Had to add salt but made no difference.There was even a tang of mould somewhere in the product.Truly disgusting product. I am not adverse to vegetarian products but I would never buy this again.

Usually bought next

Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Rice Mac & Cheese 255G

£ 2.70
£10.59/kg

Tesco Vegetarian Vegetable Lasagne 375G

£ 1.75
£4.67/kg

Tesco Free From 2 Mature Cheddar & Onion Crisp Bakes 270G

£ 2.00
£7.41/kg

Goodfella's Gluten Free Margherita Pizza 328G

£ 3.00
£9.15/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here