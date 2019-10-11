Amy's Kitchen Gluten Free Vegetable Lasagne 255G

Very tasty
Absolutely delicious! My partner cooked it partly in our microwave and partly in the halogen. Will buy every week
Needs work
Hardly any cheese on top, and very dry inside
Changed… and not in a good way!
This used to be really tasty, satisfying healthy meal - one of my favourites. The ingredients have now appear to have changed, although this is not specified on the box, the calorific content is reduced, and it seems watery and tasteless. The cheese content appears to be drastically reduced. It seems as though it is a much cheaper product, although the price remains the same. I will not be buying this again.
Very popular and tasty in our household!
I love this lasagne! So does my daughter. As a gluten free microwave lasagne you couldnt do much better. Yummy!
Truly disgusting.
Possibly the worse thing I have ever eaten. Sent as a substitute for Tesco Free From Beef lasagne (no longer available except as a piggy portion). Nothing like the picture on the box. Covered with a scant portion of grated cheese that hardly melted. Covered the product with tin foil as instructed and this probably caused this so put it back in the oven for extra 5 minutes. Made no difference even though my oven usually cooks hotter than most. The pasta sheets were chewy. There was unidentified green stuff and some barely cooked courgettes (I think). Stringy cheese which was difficult to swallow. There was a watery substance at the bottom of the dish. The tomato sauce did not even taste of tomato. Had to add salt but made no difference.There was even a tang of mould somewhere in the product.Truly disgusting product. I am not adverse to vegetarian products but I would never buy this again.