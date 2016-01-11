By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L’Oreal Men Expert Roll-On Carbon Protect Deodorant 50Ml

5(4)Write a review
Product Description

  • The power of Carbon Protect anti-perspirant roll-on deodorant
  • Fights against odour, white & yellow marks & protects against sweat
  • 50ml of 48-hour Total Protection
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect Anti-Perspirant deodorant 50ml
  • The power of Carbon. Fights against odour, white and yellow marks and protects against sweat for 48Hrs. Total protection.
  • Long lasting fresh fragrance. Carbon protect 4 in 1 total protection 48h anti-perspirant XXL roll-on
  • 48H*
  • *Instrumental tes
  • Total protection 48h
  • Fight against: odour, perspiration, bacteria, yellow stains
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Dimethicone, C14-22 Alcohols, Steareth-100/PEG-136/HDI Copolymer, Parfum / Fragrance, Perlite, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, Charcoal Powder, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Coumarin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Limonene, Linalool, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product!

5 stars

Find this items performance outstanding! Great protection without staining!

Stops burning

5 stars

Bought for partner he loves it he said it reduces burning and redness.

L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect

5 stars

Got these a week ago and I have been extremely happy with the extra confidence and protection that comes with its usage. Fantastic product from Tesco.

Started using this just last week while in Spain a

5 stars

Started using this just last week while in Spain and very impressed by lasting anti-perspirant effect and lasting fresh fragrance. Well worth the extra few pennies.

