L’Oreal Men Expert Roll-On Carbon Protect Deodorant 50Ml

Great Product!
Find this items performance outstanding! Great protection without staining!
Stops burning
Bought for partner he loves it he said it reduces burning and redness.
L'Oreal Men Expert Carbon Protect
Got these a week ago and I have been extremely happy with the extra confidence and protection that comes with its usage. Fantastic product from Tesco.
Started using this just last week while in Spain and very impressed by lasting anti-perspirant effect and lasting fresh fragrance. Well worth the extra few pennies.