Simoniz Microfibre Drying Cloth

5(7)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Heavy-duty microfibre
  • Waffle structure offers greater absorbency
  • Ideal for drying, polishing & buffing vehicles
  • After washing your car, you need to dry it to avoid water marks and spots. The Simoniz Microfibre Drying Cloth is a soft and highly absorbent cloth which will quickly remove water for a dry, smooth surface.
  • H230cm x W120cm x D30cm
  • Highly absorbent drying cloth
  • Heavy duty microfibre
  • Superior streak free results

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 40⁰C wash, wash separately, line dry, do not tumble dry, do not use fabric conditioner.

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

5 stars

I bought this to replace an old chamois. It is so so much better and so easy to dry the car with after washing

Soaks it up!

5 stars

Brilliantly dries a just-washed car, very absorbent.

Great size

5 stars

Had for about a month now. Great size and does the job! Takes off the excess water from the car. Great item.

Quality product

5 stars

Simoniz does itself no favours by actually underplaying things here. Microfibre cloths now being the de facto tool of choice for drying off a car -- goodbye chamois leathers, at long last -- they're pretty much ten a penny and very often meagre of size and low in quality. These, by contrast, are less like 'cloths' and more like small towels. They're well made, thick, and highly effective. We bought two of 'em and will no doubt buy more in future.

Window Cleaning Solution!

5 stars

Brilliant clothes for cleaning windows. Spray de-ionised water onto glass wipe and polish off with this product and you'll have sparkling windows!

Sockable

5 stars

Bought for spillages at work, sucks up water it's great

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant, never will my hands wring out a chamois again!!

