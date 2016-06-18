Simoniz Microfibre Drying Cloth

Great!
I bought this to replace an old chamois. It is so so much better and so easy to dry the car with after washing
Soaks it up!
Brilliantly dries a just-washed car, very absorbent.
Great size
Had for about a month now. Great size and does the job! Takes off the excess water from the car. Great item.
Quality product
Simoniz does itself no favours by actually underplaying things here. Microfibre cloths now being the de facto tool of choice for drying off a car -- goodbye chamois leathers, at long last -- they're pretty much ten a penny and very often meagre of size and low in quality. These, by contrast, are less like 'cloths' and more like small towels. They're well made, thick, and highly effective. We bought two of 'em and will no doubt buy more in future.
Window Cleaning Solution!
Brilliant clothes for cleaning windows. Spray de-ionised water onto glass wipe and polish off with this product and you'll have sparkling windows!
Sockable
Bought for spillages at work, sucks up water it's great
Brilliant
Brilliant, never will my hands wring out a chamois again!!