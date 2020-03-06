By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(7)Write a review
Product Description

  • Microfibre
  • Product will not scratch alloy wheels
  • Part of the Simoniz range of high-quality car care products
  • Clean your wheels easily with the Simoniz Microfibre Wheel Brush. It's shaped to fit into wheels to remove dirt from hard to reach places, and the microfibres clean without damaging alloys.
  • H400cm x W70cm x D70cm
  • Deep cleaning microfibre wheel brush
  • Removes dirt for superior results
  • Suitable for use on all wheels

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Prior to use thoroughly rinse wheel to remove harmful girt.
  • 2. For best results use with a suitable wheel cleaner, following product usage instructions.
  • 3. Wash brush after use and hang from handle to dry.

7 Reviews

Brilliant for alloy wheels on high value cars

Brilliant for alloy wheels on high value cars

Great for alloy wheels

I bought these for my husband as he is very particular about what he uses for cleaning the alloys on his wheel. He says they are fantastics and the best things he has used for cleaning wheels.

Easy Peasy

Excellent at lifting dirt, confident you won't scratch you paint or chrome. Washes out easily - I bought two at this price!

Alright until it snapped

I bought this about a month ago, used it 3 times and the handle snapped off!!

Unusual Wheel Brush

This is fine for wheels which have no sharp edges or very narrow gaps. As it is essentially a microfiber cloth around a stick it can only be used to agitate a wheel cleaner rather than scrub the surface, as such it does as good a job as the wheel cleaner you choose

Great Brush

Got thebrush with the Simoniz ultracare wheel cleaner and it helped get into all the wheel areas, Its big enough to get into the inner bits and no wire and easily cleaned afterwards. Good

Simoniz Microfibre Wheel Brush

I bought two of these as they appear to be the only wheel cleaning brushes currently available that do not have an exposed wire strenghtner, which could scratch the wheels. The brush works well and is a good shape for the purpose intended, to clean alloy wheels.

