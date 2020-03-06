Brilliant for alloy wheels on high value cars
Great for alloy wheels
I bought these for my husband as he is very particular about what he uses for cleaning the alloys on his wheel. He says they are fantastics and the best things he has used for cleaning wheels.
Easy Peasy
Excellent at lifting dirt, confident you won't scratch you paint or chrome. Washes out easily - I bought two at this price!
Alright until it snapped
I bought this about a month ago, used it 3 times and the handle snapped off!!
Unusual Wheel Brush
This is fine for wheels which have no sharp edges or very narrow gaps. As it is essentially a microfiber cloth around a stick it can only be used to agitate a wheel cleaner rather than scrub the surface, as such it does as good a job as the wheel cleaner you choose
Great Brush
Got thebrush with the Simoniz ultracare wheel cleaner and it helped get into all the wheel areas, Its big enough to get into the inner bits and no wire and easily cleaned afterwards. Good
Simoniz Microfibre Wheel Brush
I bought two of these as they appear to be the only wheel cleaning brushes currently available that do not have an exposed wire strenghtner, which could scratch the wheels. The brush works well and is a good shape for the purpose intended, to clean alloy wheels.