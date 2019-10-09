Tesco Peppermint 40S 60G

Very good product
This is good peppermint tea, and tastes better than other economy priced peppermints teas but sometimes smells a little artificial when you open the box, and I wish they would put the ingredients on the packet so I can be sure it is 100% peppermint leaves and nothing else. I have contacted Tesco about this before but they still haven't done anything about it. I notice I'm not the only reviewer asking for more information on the packet.
Great taste
Great taste, but could do with having the calories, sugaretc printed in the box helpful for diabetics and slimmers
if it is good why change it?
They chnaged the 40 bag pack. No longer even tastes or smells like mint :(
Value for money and good quality.
I love peppermint tea. Good quality and value for money. Highly recommend.
tasty
great flavour and awesome value to. no need to buy more expensive branded makes
Better than the pricier brands
V pleased with this tea, thank you Tesco!