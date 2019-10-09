By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peppermint 40S 60G

Tesco Peppermint 40S 60G
£ 1.19
£1.99/100g
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • 40 Peppermint infusion bags.
  • MINTY & REFRESHING Carefully selected for pure, crisp taste that's naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

60g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 200ml
Energy10kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g1.2g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Very good product

4 stars

This is good peppermint tea, and tastes better than other economy priced peppermints teas but sometimes smells a little artificial when you open the box, and I wish they would put the ingredients on the packet so I can be sure it is 100% peppermint leaves and nothing else. I have contacted Tesco about this before but they still haven't done anything about it. I notice I'm not the only reviewer asking for more information on the packet.

Great taste

4 stars

Great taste, but could do with having the calories, sugaretc printed in the box helpful for diabetics and slimmers

if it is good why change it?

1 stars

They chnaged the 40 bag pack. No longer even tastes or smells like mint :(

Value for money and good quality.

5 stars

I love peppermint tea. Good quality and value for money. Highly recommend.

tasty

5 stars

great flavour and awesome value to. no need to buy more expensive branded makes

Better than the pricier brands

5 stars

V pleased with this tea, thank you Tesco!

