By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemon & Ginger 40S 80G

2.5(5)Write a review
Tesco Lemon & Ginger 40S 80G
£ 1.19
£1.49/100g
  • Energy20kJ 5kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 10kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • 40 Lemon and ginger flavoured infusion bags.
  • ZESTY & WARMING Blended for a balance of citrus and spice that's naturally caffeine free
  • ZESTY & WARMING Blended for a balance of citrus and spice that's naturally caffeine free
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Ginger Root (25%), Apple Pomace, Flavouring, Lemongrass, Rosehip, Chicory Root, Lemon Peel (2%).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • <p><strong>Making your perfect infusion:</strong></p><ol> <li>Use one bag per person per cup.</li> <li>Boil freshly drawn cold water and pour the water the moment it boils. </li> <li>Infuse for about 3-5 minutes according to your personal taste. </li> <li>Serve without milk. </li></ol>

Number of uses

40 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 200ml
Energy10kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0.6g1.2g
Sugars0.2g0.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

really bad taste.

1 stars

recentley changed ingredients and gone from very pleasant to terrible. now leaves awful aftertaste.will no longer be buying them,used to love them.

Great taste, good value for money

5 stars

The taste is sometimes a bit inconsistent (more lemony or more gingery), but overall they taste great and they're good value compared to the branded ones. I've been buying these for a couple of years now and I've never had one with no taste at all.

It has no taste, I request a full refund !

1 stars

It has no taste, I request a full refund !

Absolutely perfect

5 stars

Just perfect - a great lemon taste with just the right hit of ginger without taking your head off. Absolutely love it. Please don't ever change the recipe or give us a "new and improved" as this really can't be improved upon in my opinion.

Nothing to taste.

1 stars

Cant taste the ginger or the lemon. I a had to use 5 bags to get the taste.

Usually bought next

Tesco Peppermint 40 Tea Bags 60G

£ 1.19
£1.99/100g

Tesco Camomile Infusion 40 Bags 60G

£ 1.19
£1.99/100g

Tesco Red Berries 20 Tea Bags 60G

£ 0.75
£1.25/100g

Tesco Camomile 20 Tea Bags 30G

£ 0.75
£2.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here