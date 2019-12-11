Tesco Lemon & Ginger 40S 80G

really bad taste.
recentley changed ingredients and gone from very pleasant to terrible. now leaves awful aftertaste.will no longer be buying them,used to love them.
Great taste, good value for money
The taste is sometimes a bit inconsistent (more lemony or more gingery), but overall they taste great and they're good value compared to the branded ones. I've been buying these for a couple of years now and I've never had one with no taste at all.
It has no taste, I request a full refund !
Absolutely perfect
Just perfect - a great lemon taste with just the right hit of ginger without taking your head off. Absolutely love it. Please don't ever change the recipe or give us a "new and improved" as this really can't be improved upon in my opinion.
Nothing to taste.
Cant taste the ginger or the lemon. I a had to use 5 bags to get the taste.