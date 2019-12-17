Mr Freeze Jubbly Jubbly Cola 8X62ml

Product Description
- Cola Flavour Lollies to Freeze with Juice, Sugar and Sweetener
- Full of flavour and lots of fun!
- Mr Freeze has been loved by children of all ages for generations. Made with good stuff like natural colours and flavours, means they're perfect for hungry little penguins after school as part of a varied and balanced diet.
- Items in this pack are not to be sold separately
- Made with fruit juice
- Great after school treats
- Natural colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 496ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate 5% Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabiliser (Pectin), Sweetener (Acesulfame K)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlightBest Before End see back of pack
Preparation and Usage
- Freeze before consumption
Number of uses
Contains 8 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Calypso Soft Drinks,
- Part of Cott Beverages Ltd,
- Kegworth,
- Derby,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Calypso Soft Drinks,
- Part of Cott Beverages Ltd,
- Kegworth,
- Derby,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
- www.calypso.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x 62ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 62ml
|Energy
|133kJ/31kcal
|83kJ/19kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0g
|4.3g
|of which sugars
|6.9g
|4.3g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019